Fosi Audio Debuts 1st MemberFest — Building a Unique Global HiFi Community

SHENZHEN, China, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fosi Audio, a brand committed to redefining high-fidelity sound with unmatched value and user-centered innovation, has officially launched its inaugural MemberFest, running from May 27 to June 8 (PST). The event celebrates the brand’s growing global community and deepens the connection between Fosi Audio and its users worldwide.

Unlike traditional promotional campaigns, its MemberFest is built on real stories, shared passions, and creative collaboration. It’s a chance for Fosi Audio and its users to shape a unique community together.

Hear the Unheard – Brand Theme Music Video Released

As an audio brand deeply connected with its users, Fosi Audio is committed not only to delivering the best possible sound quality in every device, but also to ensuring that every voice is heard—bringing warmth and meaning to sound itself. To bring this belief to life, Fosi Audio released an original theme song, Hear the Unheard, premiering at MemberFest. The music video resonated deeply with the community, earning praise and admiration for Fosi Audio’s values and brand spirit.

Real Stories, Real Voices

At the heart of this festival are the voices of Fosi members themselves. Through short videos and photo submissions, fans are sharing their journeys — from first discoveries of high-quality audio to building DIY setups with Fosi gear. These personal accounts, featured on Fosi’s official platforms, echo a common theme: the joy of connection through music and sound.

Creativity Beyond Products

In the spirit of co-creation, Fosi is inviting users to design future merchandise. Submissions from the community will be considered for limited-edition production, and selected participants will be honored as Fosi Audio Creative Masters — a title that reflects both pride and contribution to the brand’s visual identity.

Perks with Purpose

To thank its members, Fosi Audio is offering double points for all purchases made by registered members during the festival. These points can be redeemed for rewards including gift cards, discount coupons, and even free products. A spin-the-wheel game adds a layer of fun, allowing users to win mystery gifts and major deals across Fosi’s online stores.

New Product Spotlight: SP601 Passive Speakers

Coinciding with MemberFest, Fosi Audio also officially launches the SP601 passive bookshelf speakers. Designed to complement the brand’s growing lineup of amplifiers and DACs, the SP601 offers rich, natural sound. Influencers across platforms are already sharing first impressions, adding depth to the festival atmosphere.

“HiFi is more than just great sound — it’s about the people who make it meaningful. MemberFest is our way of celebrating that shared passion. Together, we’re building something truly special.” — Ryan Huang, CEO of Fosi Audio

As MemberFest continues, Fosi Audio invites everyone — music lovers, creators, tinkerers, and dreamers — to join the celebration. Because HiFi isn’t just about hearing. It’s about being heard.

Learn more and participate: https://fosiaudio.com/pages/fosi-audio-1st-memberfest

About Fosi Audio

As a global audio company, Fosi Audio places customers above all else, guided by a deep understanding of users’ needs and a commitment to co-creating with users. Fosi Audio has won sincere recognition from a wide range of audiophiles and well-known media such as Wirecutter, Trusted Reviews, Headfonia, TNT-Audio, and digitaltrends, authoritative forums like AudioScienceReview, Head-fi, and well-known HiFi enthusiasts such as Cheapaudioman, Z Reviews, and A British Audiophile, etc.

For more information, please visit:

Source