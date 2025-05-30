Saturday, May 31, 2025
Hamptons summer rentals down 30% compared to last year

Squawk on the Street

CNBC’s Robert Frank joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss why rentals in the Hamptons are piling up.

Fri, May 30 202511:17 AM EDT

Robert Frank

