There was emotion in the air at 4 Queen Road, where sunshine, nostalgia and fierce bidding converged in one of Paddington’s standout auctions. The terrace, a deceased estate last purchased for $42,000 in 1985, drew a huge crowd and seven active bidders eager to write its next chapter.

Bidding opened at $2.25 million and quickly leapt to $2.45 million, then $2.56 million, as onlookers packed the street. DiJones listing agent Christie Mortimer said the atmosphere was buoyant. “It was such a beautiful day, we got lucky with the weather,” she said. “Everyone could feel the significance of this sale.”

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

Momentum surged as offers climbed past $2.8 million, before slowing in tense final exchanges between a handful of bidders. When the hammer finally fell at $3.075 million, it was a young Irish family of local renters who secured the keys, thrilled to call Paddington home.

The late owner’s family, who had held the property for almost four decades, watched on as the result exceeded expectations. “It was emotional for everyone,” Mortimer said. What began as a family home purchased in the mid-eighties ended as a heartfelt auction that celebrated heritage, community, and the power of place in Sydney’s ever-evolving east.

According to Cotality, the number of Sydney auctions dropped by 56 percent this week amid the long weekend and NRL Grand Final. 72.4 percent of auctions have returned a positive result so far, down from 73.5 percent last week (revised lower to 70.2 percent once finalised).

Four decades, 7000 percent profit as terrace closes a family chapter

More than 100 neighbours packed the footpath of 34 Goodwood Street to watch one of Richmond Hill’s most charming homes go under the hammer in Melbourne on Saturday. The four-bedroom Californian Bungalow stirred both emotion and excitement, delivering a true display of inner-city auction theatre.

Bidding opened at $2.4 million and moved in waves of $10,000 and $20,000 rises as three active buyers fought for the keys. The home was declared on the market at $2.57 million, and the pace soon intensified, with late $50,000 surges sending tension through the crowd. Cheers erupted when the hammer finally fell at $3.12 million, claimed by a young family eager to settle into Richmond Hill life.

Jellis Craig listing agent Elliot Gill said the property drew about 80 groups through the campaign and four registered bidders on the day. “People loved that it was turnkey, with timeless character and a fantastic position,” he said.

For the vendors, who are downsizing but remaining in the area, the result marked the end of a much-loved chapter.

Just a short stroll to Bridge Road, trams, and Melbourne’s sporting precinct, this sale reflected the enduring demand for family-ready homes in Richmond Hill’s most coveted pocket. Melbourne led the rebound in auction performance, recording a preliminary clearance rate of 71.6 percent, up 6.9 percentage points from the week before. After the AFL Grand Final long weekend paused activity, Cotality reports show auction numbers surged 422 percent, with 1,169 homes going under the hammer.

Every dollar counts in outer Melbourne showdown

At 1/7 Clarkson Street in outer Melbourne, it took just minutes for a determined pair of bidders to turn a quiet Sebastopol morning into a focused auction finale. The charming two-bedroom unit, freshly painted and updated, drew a modest but intent crowd who knew value when they saw it.

Ray White agent David Wilson described the atmosphere as “short and sharp with real purpose.” Bidding opened at $270,000 and quickly climbed in confident $20,000 and $10,000 increments. As the contest intensified between two contenders, the pace slowed to $1,000 advances, a battle of precision rather than bravado.

The hammer fell at $387,000, with a mature downsizer securing the keys. “It was a head-to-head exchange, but both bidders were genuinely committed,” Wilson said. “The property’s presentation and position really resonated with buyers.”

Set in a quiet block of four, the unit’s refreshed interior and thoughtful layout made it an ideal choice for anyone seeking low-maintenance living. Its appeal was amplified by its proximity to the Redan Wetlands, Wallaby Track, and Sebastopol’s convenient local amenities.

For the vendor, the result reflected both market confidence and the enduring demand for quality, move-in-ready homes in regional centres. For the winning bidder, it marked a smooth transition to a new chapter defined by ease, privacy and a sense of calm in a tightly held pocket of Sebastopol, a reminder that in property, intent often outweighs scale.

Source