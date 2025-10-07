Japanese Innovation Comes to Thailand: Revolutionary Myopia Management Device Kubota Glass Debuts at ASEAN International Optics Fair Bangkok 2025

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Japanese pharmaceutical company Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. will introduce Thailand to its groundbreaking myopia management device, Kubota Glass, at Bangkok.

Addressing Thailand’s Growing Myopia Crisis

Thailand is facing a growing myopia challenge, with studies reporting that over 60%* of young adults are already myopic—among the highest rates observed in Southeast Asia. This pattern reflects the wider regional concern, where nearly half of the world’s population is projected to be myopic by 2050.

“Thai families are increasingly concerned about their children’s vision health, especially with increased screen time from online learning,” said a company spokesperson. “Kubota Glass represents a breakthrough solution that could transform how Thai eye care professionals address childhood myopia.”

Revolutionary Japanese AR Technology

Kubota Glass employs proprietary AR X optical technology developed in Japan, which projects actively stimulated defocus onto the retina to suppress myopia progression. The device requires only two hours of daily wear, making it highly practical for Thai children’s busy schedules while maintaining rigorous safety standards in compliance with ISO 15004-2 for ophthalmic instruments.

Strong Early Clinical Results

Small-scale pilot studies in the United States and Taiwan have shown encouraging preliminary results, including a high responder rate of up to 92%, with ongoing research continuing to evaluate the device’s long-term efficacy and safety profile.

Key Features for Thai Market

Ultra-lightweight design at just 40g for comfortable daily use

for comfortable daily use Smart monitoring capabilities to track usage and treatment compliance

to track usage and treatment compliance Non-invasive approach offering an alternative to daily eye drops

offering an alternative to daily eye drops ISO 15004-2 certified safety standards for ophthalmic instruments

for ophthalmic instruments Convenient 2-hour daily wear fitting busy family schedules

Major Opportunity for Thai Eye Care Industry

The Bangkok exhibition will give Thai ophthalmologists, optical shop owners, and optometrists exclusive access to experience this cutting-edge technology firsthand. Early adoption of Kubota Glass represents not only a solution to meet growing patient needs, but also a significant competitive advantage for eye care professionals in Thailand’s rapidly growing optical and ophthalmic markets.

The company is committed to accelerating its expansion throughout Asia through strategic partnerships and comprehensive practitioner support.

* Is there an impending epidemic of myopia in Southeast Asia? An appraisal of the evidence

Journal: Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology (2024, in press on ScienceDirect)

Building Partnerships Across Thailand

Kubota is exploring opportunities to establish partnerships with Thai optical chains, eye hospitals, and independent practitioners as part of their regional expansion strategy.

About Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings

Founded in Japan, Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings and its subsidiary Kubota Vision Inc. specialize in innovative vision care solutions. Under their mission “Innovation for Vision,” the company develops next-generation ophthalmic technologies to improve quality of life worldwide. Thailand represents a key strategic market in their Asian expansion.

Exhibition Details

Event: World Optical Fair Bangkok 2025

Dates: October 9-11, 2025

Venue: IMPACT Exhibition Center, Bangkok

Booth: 6C057

Thai media and eye care professionals are invited for exclusive demonstrations and interviews.