OSAKA, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Trade News. The Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan will be held at the Yumeshima waterfront site in Osaka City from April 13 to October 13, 2025. Within this global event, “Liaoning Week” at the China Pavilion will officially commence on August 24. This dedicated program will feature a rich array of activities including an opening ceremony, economic and cultural exchanges, promotion of renowned Liaoning products, promotion of the Niuheliang Archaeological site, cultural performances, intangible cultural heritage demonstrations, physical exhibitions, and a Dalian Activity Day. These events will comprehensively showcase Liaoning’s unique charm and vibrant dynamism across history, culture, science and technology, ecology, and economic trade.



From Ancient Splendor to Future Tech: Liaoning Week Illuminates China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

As a vital gateway to Northeast China, Liaoning boasts abundant cultural resources, an excellent ecological environment, and profound historical depth. Renowned for its robust industrial foundation and sustained innovative capacity, it holds the distinguished title of “the eldest son of China’s industrial sector”. This “Liaoning Week” aims to present a three-dimensional portrait of a new Liaoning – open, inclusive, and brimming with opportunity.

As one of the significant cradles of Chinese civilization, the Niuheliang Hongshan Culture possesses immense historical weight. Having weathered five millennia, it will take the Expo stage to narrate to the world the resilience of the Chinese nation and the enduring, fervent vitality of Chinese civilization. The Niuheliang Archaeological site has been confirmed by the Chinese Civilization Origins Project as crucial archaeological evidence of an ancient state-level civilization dating back 5,000 years. During the Week, experts from China’s Archaeological Park initiative will conduct dedicated presentations. Shenyang Ligong University will employ naked-eye 3D holographic technology to create exhibitions without physical artifacts, enabling the public to transcend time and space and experience the awe-inspiring power of this ancient cultural spark.

Cultural performances and intangible cultural heritage demonstrations promise equal splendor: the enchanting melodies of folk music, the exquisite skills of acrobatic performances, the richly distinctive “Radiance of Liaoning: Qipao Meets Expo” fashion show featuring traditional Chinese dresses, the captivating charm of Tieling Errenzhuan folk opera, the harmonious blend of strength and grace in Jinzhou Shaobei martial arts, the intricate artistry of Xiuyan paper-cutting, and the unique technique of paper knife-painting. These diverse art forms will bloom upon the stage, vividly interpreting the millennia-old heritage and dazzling multicultural tapestry nurtured by Liaoning’s fertile land.

Transitioning from “industrial eldest son” to “innovation frontier”, Liaoning is transforming its profound heritage into surging momentum for innovation. Liaoning Week will spotlight the region’s core strengths in high-end manufacturing and information technology: Shenyang Siasun’s Doco collaborative robots will demonstrate their prowess in human-machine interaction through live calligraphy; models like Aero Engine Corporation of China’s “Taihang 110” gas turbine, Neusoft Group’s portable X-ray machine, and Shenyang Feixingchuan’s one-pass double-sided digital printing technology will highlight Liaoning’s scientific and technological innovation capabilities. The trilingual (Chinese, English, Japanese) Liaoning promotional film, “Liaoning: Poetic landscapes, Boundless vitality” will screen at the China Pavilion, inviting audiences to witness Liaoning’s steady strides in high-quality development and its open embrace of the world.

As a crucial hub in Northeast Asia, Liaoning consistently leads the way in global connectivity with an open and inclusive stance. During Liaoning Week, an Economic and Cultural Exchange event featuring a banquet will be held to build bridges for in-depth dialogue. This forum will focus on promoting Liaoning’s superior business environment, formidable industrial base, and key open platforms such as the Shenfu Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone and the China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone Shenyang Area. Representatives from Japan’s business community, Fortune 500 companies, and renowned enterprises worldwide are cordially invited to engage in deep exchanges with the Liaoning business delegation to explore collaborative opportunities.

Furthermore, meticulously curated “Liaoning Premium Products” will make a dazzling appearance, showcasing nationally recognized “China Fine Gifts” selections from Liaoning and high-quality seafood products from Liaoning Fishery Group Co., Ltd., propelling Liaoning brands onto the global stage. The Week will also exhibit eco-friendly technologies like biodegradable materials, intelligent sewage management systems, and green fertilizers. An innovative “Carbon Footprint Calculator” mini-program will be launched, inviting visitors to interactively experience and visually understand the environmental impact of personal travel choices, thereby raising public awareness of green transportation and fully demonstrating Liaoning’s steadfast commitment to green development.

Through the globally prominent platform of Expo Osaka, “Liaoning Week” will present a multi-dimensional image of a new Liaoning – seamlessly integrating a venerable history with surging innovative vitality – to the world, joining hands to unfold a new chapter of exchange and cooperation.

