Woman goes blind after drinking tainted cocktail, warns tourists that ‘a shot can kill you’

A Canadian woman took to TikTok earlier this month to share that a cocktail she drank while traveling abroad left her blind. Her message was blunt: “A shot can kill you.”

Ashley King, who lost her vision after methanol poisoning stemming from a drink she had while on vacation in Bali, recently released a video along with a petition to increase awareness of the potentially deadly chemical lurking in some cocktails. In her case, the drink she was given reportedly came in a reusable plastic bottle.

Methanol is a compound typically reserved for industrial processes and found in the likes of gasoline, antifreeze and paint thinner. It is severely toxic to humans when ingested, according to multiple health agencies.

In some cases, it is added to alcohol to extend the supply, reported the Methanol Institute, a trade association.

“In developing countries around the world, in the black market, methanol is often added to alcohol to expand the volume of liquid,” King said in her Aug. 4 video.

King also claimed that the tainted alcohol is then sold back to restaurants, bars, hotels and other drinking establishments.

“It smells no different and it tastes no different from the alcohol that we typically drink,” she said in her petition.

If a drink does include methanol, the person who consumes it can experience severe poisoning, blindness or even death, according to multiple medical sources.

Earlier this summer, a U.S. tourist died in Laos after suspected alcohol poisoning, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Authorities tied the death to tainted liquor sold in a resort town. It was an extreme reminder that even drinks ordered while on vacation can carry hidden risks.

“This doesn’t need to happen, but it does,” King said in her video, briefly touching on the Laos incident. “And not enough people know about it.”

The same pattern has been reported elsewhere.

In Iran, at least 10 people died in 2023 after drinking homemade liquor spiked with methanol, AP previously reported.

Europe has also seen similar crises. A Central European outbreak in 2012 left 19 people dead and 24 hospitalized after vodka and rum batches were found to contain methanol, per AP.

People experiencing methanol and ethanol poisoning may suffer from headaches, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of coordination and decreased level of consciousness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.

“Just as little as 30 milliliters of it — a shot — can kill you. And 15 milliliters of it can make you go blind, have organ failure, liver damage and even brain damage,” said King, who is an actor, writer and advocate today.

To reduce risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that travelers refrain from purchasing illegal alcoholic drinks.

They should also avoid alcoholic drinks in unlabeled containers and steer clear of unsealed or suspiciously cheap drinks.

People should also seek immediate medical attention if they experience any of the symptoms mentioned above.

“Losing my eyesight is the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through, and I deal with it every single day,” King shared in a video on social media.

“This doesn’t need to happen, and if we can save one life, then it’ll all be worth it.”

Fox News Digital reached out to King for further comment.

