From Peaks to Nature: 33rd Green Power Hike Opens on 8 October

HONG KONG, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by Green Power, the 33rd Green Power Hike – the great annual charity hiking event – will commence on 31 January (Saturday) 2026. Individuals and groups are welcome to participate in the 50km, 25km and 10km races. In addition to six Corporate Cups, a new category- School Cup – is created. We invite all schools, business elites and hikers to take up the challenge and enjoy the hike on Hong Kong Trail. The event aims to raise funds to support Green Power’s ongoing efforts in environmental education and nature conservation. Public registration opens on 8 October. Early bird discounts are available until 14 November; limited spots are available – first come, first served.

The theme of the upcoming Green Power Hike is “From Peaks to Nature”: a challenge that transcends physical aptitude for peak conquering and tests one’s capability to protect and preserve nature. The environmental stewardship challenge faced by the participants includes multiple green tasks, such as “Leave No Trace”, “Eco Clean Up”, litter sorting and recycling at finish points etc. Each participant will receive a “Leave No Trace” equipment set featuring green messages of “Take Your Litter Home“ and “Clean Up Trails”, aimed at inspiring the public to actively contribute to environmental conservation with heart and dedication.

First School Cup to Nurture Young Country Park Leaders

As the oldest and most prominent annual charity hiking event, the Green Power Hike has drawn over 81,000 participants since 1994. It has been recognised by the UTMB® Index and the iTRA National League. The upcoming Green Power Hike will feature the School Cup, aimed at encouraging youth to participate in hiking and introducing them to trail running and hiking. This initiative aims to plant the seeds of environmental protection and conservation through experiential learning. The theme of “From Peaks to Nature” is designed to inspire the younger generation to become responsible hikers and to embody the “Leave No Trace” principle in their daily lives.

Dr Cheng Luk Ki, Director of Green Power, said, “Green Power Hike is not just a great annual event for green groups and hikers but also an important platform for carrying forward the conservation spirit. We created the School Cup this time to initiate young people into environmental stewardship so that they can carry on guarding our country parks with enthusiasm. I dare the aspiring eco-stewards to take up the challenge of ‘From Peaks to Nature’, learn how to respect and love nature, and emerge from the rite of passage as future green leaders for the protection of our country parks.”

Both Corporates and Individuals are welcome to participate in fostering a spirit of green teamwork

The 50-kilometre-long Hong Kong Trail is easily accessible by public transport and has been selected by the international travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the top ten city hikes in the world. The race passes through five country parks, including seven reservoirs on Hong Kong Island and features renowned attractions such as The Peak, Tai Tam Reservoirs, and Dragon’s Back. It is not only an ordinary hiking trail but a valuable “ecological corridor” rich in biodiversity.

Green Power will provide participants with detailed information to explore different sections of the trail, allowing them to immerse themselves in Hong Kong’s unique natural beauty. The six Corporate Cups offer business organisations opportunities to strengthen team building skills while advancing their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

AXA has served as the title sponsor of the “Green Power Hike” for three consecutive years, mobilising hundreds of employees and financial consultants each year to actively participate in the race and volunteer activities, to promote environmental conservation and healthy living. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said: “We are truly honored to partner once again with Green Power. Through this annual charity hike, we aim to raise public awareness for climate change and biodiversity conservation. At AXA, our purpose is ‘Act for human progress by protecting what matters’ and we are dedicated to promoting sustainability for society and the environment. We are encouraged by the growing participation in recent years. This year, we are especially excited about the launch of the new ‘School Cup’, which has inspired more young people to focus on Hong Kong’s natural ecology and environmental protection. We look forward to continue collaborating with the community to promote green living and build a better, more sustainable future.”

Individual, Team, Green Team, Corporate Cups and School Cup

Green Power Hike has individual, team and green team categories for 50km, 25km and 10km distances. Participants can select the distance that best suits their experience and physical condition. The eligibility criterion requires meeting the minimum donation threshold. Every participant will receive a Green Power Hike Multipurpose Shoe Bag and a Green Power Hike x T8 Commemorative Tee. Those who complete the race within the designated time will be awarded electronic certificates and medals. Trophies will be presented to the champions, as well as the first and second runners-up in each category.

Green Power Hike x T8 Commemorative Tee

The design of Green Power Hike x T8 Commemorative Tee features various peaks along the Hong Kong Trail (the race route), aligning with the theme “From Peaks to Nature“. The 50km Hong Kong Trail is divided into eight sections, crossing five country parks and seven reservoirs. Several sections of the trail have been recommended by CNN Travel as the “Best Hiking Routes for Beginners”.

“The 33rd Green Power Hike” Enrollment Details

Enrollment Date: 8 October to 31 December 2025 (Limited quota. First come, first served.)

Enrollment Method: https://hike.greenpower.org.hk/eng/home

Enquiry: (Green Power) Tel：3961 0200 / Email： hike@greenpower.org.hk

Individual/team routes and race rules

Date: 31 January 2026 (Saturday)

(Saturday) Distance:10km / 25km (half) / 50km (full)

Routes (Time limit): 10km: Aberdeen Country Park → Hong Kong Girl Guides Association New Del Lun Hills (4 hours) 25km: Tai Tam Country Park No.2 BBQ Park → Big Wave Bay (8 hours) 50km: The Peak → Big Wave Bay (13 hours)



“The 33rd Green Power Hike” Event Details Enrollment Date: 8 October to 31 December 2025 Event Date 31 January 2026 Details and Enrollment https://hike.greenpower.org.hk/eng/home Enquiry (Green Power) Tel：3961 0200 / Email：hike@greenpower.org.hk Venue Hong Kong Trail Category Individual / Team / Green Team / School Cup (NEW) / Corporate Cups Souvenirs Each participant will receive a commemorative multi-purpose shoe bag and a Green Power Hike x T8 commemorative T-shirt Awards Completion of the race within time limits will be presented with electronic certificates and medals. There are trophies for champions, first and second runners-up in each category. Individuals / Teams / Green Teams Categories Number Age Restrictions Distance Male / Female 1 person 18 years old or above 10 km/ 25 km*/ 50 km* Green Team 2-4 persons /team At least 1 member under the age of 18 and 1 member aged 18 or above Team 3 or 4 persons / Team 18 years old or above School Cup（NEW） Categories Number Age Restrictions Distance School Cup 3 or 4 persons / Team 12 or above full-time secondary school students *If there are students aged between 12-14 in the team, the team must have one student or teacher who is 18 years old or above to be part of the team. 10 km/ 25 km*/

*”The 33rd Green Power Hike”25km and 50km races are recognised by the UTMB® Index and the iTRA National League.

Fundraising Details Categories 50km & 25km 10km Registration fee Minimum Donation Registration fee Minimum Donation Male / Female HK$300 / Person HK$900 / Person HK$200 / Person HK$600 / Person Team Green Team HK$700 / Team HK$2,100 / Team HK$400 / Team HK$1,400 / Team School Cup HK$700 / Team HK$2,100 / Team HK$400 / Team HK$1,400 / Team Early Bird Discount: Register by 14th November 2025, you can enjoy a registration fee discount. Male/Female/Team：HK$100 off per person Green Team/School Cups：HK$200 off per team

Corporate Cups Cups Number Distance Aviation & Airport Services Cup ● 3 or 4 persons per team ● All team members must be at least 18 years old 10 km/ 25 km/ 50 km Bank Cup Corporation / Organisation Cup HKFI Cup Medical Services Cup Property Management Cup Donation Details • Minimum Donation: HK$12,000 / Team • There is no limit to the number of participating teams from each company / organisation. • Each team must have at least 1 member from the company / organisation Special Awards • Supreme Green Award: The company or organisation with the highest fundraising amount • Outstanding Green Award: All companies or organisations that have raised more than HK$24,000 • Green Merit Award: All companies or organisations with a fundraising amount of HK$12,000 – HK$23,999 *All the winning companies or organisations of the above awards will be acknowledged in newspapers and websites after the event

Traceless Hikers Award How to participate Participants of all categories are eligible to participate. On the day of the event, they can take up the tasks of collecting the litters along the trail and leaving no trace. Participants will be awarded a “Leave-No-Trace” Equipment Set upon presenting the litters collected at the Finish Point.

About Green Power

Green Power was founded in 1988 by a group of dedicated Hong Kong volunteers who care about the local environment. Since then, we have remained committed to promoting environmental education as we believe that education is key to changing the way we think and behave.

Green Power has been honored with The 2nd China Environmental Prize presented by the China Environmental Protection Foundation. This award is the highest social recognition in the field of ecological environmental protection in China, which recognises our relentless effort in environmental education. Our three key focuses are: ecological conservation, school and community outreach, and policy advocacy.

Website: https://hike.greenpower.org.hk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greenpowerhike

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greenpowerhike

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers’ needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles – as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

Website: AXA.COM.HK

For more high-resolution images and supplementary data, please refer to the following link to download: https://bit.ly/GreenPowerHike_photo2025



Organised by Green Power, the 33rd Green Power Hike – the great annual charity hiking event – will commence on 31 January (Saturday) 2026.

