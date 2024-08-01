Generation Z Innovates Hong Kong’s Corporate Gift Market: GiftOne Promotion Launches Exclusive Anniversary Event

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a leader in corporate gifts and premium customized services, GiftOne Promotion today unveiled the impact Generation Z has on the corporate gift market and the current market development trends. GiftOne Promotion highlighted that Generation Z values the authenticity of corporate brands. Consequently, only business gifts that can convey corporate values can win the favor of Generation Z, while ordinary business souvenirs are gradually losing their significance and utility.



According to a research report on Generation Z from international accounting firm Ernst & Young, individuals born between 1997 and 2007 place a high value on authenticity and emphasize brand transparency. Therefore, corporate gifts are no longer just items distributed to memorialize significant occasions or events; they have also become a means of communicating and highlighting corporate spirit and ideology. This brings an innovative shift to the traditional business gift market. Mr. Lam, Sales and Marketing Director of GiftOne Promotion, stated, “To successfully leave a lasting impression on young clients, merely distributing conventional souvenirs with event names is insufficient. Companies need to be creative and produce thoughtful gifts that effectively reflect corporate values to captivate Generation Z and establish genuine and meaningful interactions with them.”

Besides seeking business gifts that showcase authenticity, Generation Z also deems personalization and high quality indispensable. Hence, when selecting gifts, companies can try to consider the perspective of Generation Z to understand their preferences. This can help demonstrate the company’s authenticity and willingness to listen to client feedback. Additionally, substandard business gifts fail to build a positive impression and may even backfire.

Mr. Lam noted, “We have observed a significant increase in the demand for high-quality, exquisite gift sets in the local corporate gift market, particularly within the financial services industry. More and more companies are distributing high-value electronic gifts at business functions to potential clients, such as Bluetooth earphones and Bluetooth speakers. GiftOne Promotion will continue to offer a wide range of high-end brands like Momax, Verbatim, Xpower, Miir, and Zojirushi, as well as personalized gift set customization services to meet these needs.”

To cater to Generation Z’s emphasis on work-life balance and digital lifestyle, companies can also consider electronic products and travel gifts when planning business gifts. “We have found that electronic products and travel gifts are the most popular choices among corporate clients in Hong Kong. High-value electronic gifts and practical travel items, such as travel adapters and portable travel locks, are well received. These gifts not only attract attention but also demonstrate respect and gratitude from the company to its clients,” Mr. Lam added.

Exclusive Anniversary Event by GiftOne Promotion

