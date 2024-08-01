‘Not a drop got through’: This bestselling mattress protector is up to 50% off

Mattress protectors are one of those things you never usually think about until you really need it. Then, you either thank your lucky stars you’ve got a good one, or curse the fact that you never got around to buying one. If you’ve ever spilled your coffee while enjoying breakfast in bed or had your dog wake you up in the morning by getting sick at your feet (ew!), you know what I’m talking about. So if you don’t have one, now’s the time to make your move: Amazon’s No. 1 selling mattress protector, loved by over 210,000 shoppers, is up to 50% off.

Amazon It’s right there in the name: This’ll keep you safe from spills, dust mites, pet dander and bacteria — not to mention safe from having to shell out for a new mattress. $36 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

All sizes are on sale, but $36 for queen represents a 49% markdown — that’s the lowest this has dropped all summer long — that’s right, even lower than on Prime Day. Even sans discount, one of these would pay for itself in peace of mind; with this deal, it’s downright, um, priceless.

Why do I need this? 🤔

There’s so much to love about this mattress protector. For starters, it’s 100% waterproof, so it keeps spills, urine and sweat away to ensure your mattress stays in good shape. It also is vinyl-free and has a hypoallergenic cotton terry surface with a membrane back coating, so no squeaking when you move around in bed. It even blocks out allergens like dust mites and protects against bacteria growing on your mattress.

The SafeRest Mattress Protector has a fitted-sheet design that works on mattresses up to 18 inches deep. Choose between crib, twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes for a fit that’s just right for your mattress.

Also available in twin, twin XL, full, king, California king, even crib, starting at just $!7. Oh, baby! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This mattress protector has an army of loyal Amazon fans — more than 210,000 five-star reviews — and the testimonials are incredible.

Pros 👍

“I’ve had enough dog accidents in my life to know when I got my new mattress, I would need a mattress cover… and today was the day,” said one pet owner. “I woke up to an awful sound, looked up to see my dog was sleeping behind my husband and suddenly vomited, and it was all over the bed… I was so relieved when I pulled back the mattress cover to reveal a perfectly clean, brand-spanking-new mattress underneath. I will be ordering another just to have a back up on hand. Five stars!”

One customer who said they’ve had it for four years wrote: “Not only has it protected my mattress several times over the past few years, but last week my husband set a full mug of coffee on the bed, which I didn’t see or anticipate. I then got on the bed, and tipped the entire full mug of coffee on the sheets. Not a drop got through to our mattress! I was so grateful and glad I have them on every bed in our house. I was also surprised the protector worked that well after four years!”

The mattress protector really works to keep things clean, even when you don’t notice a mess for a while. “Used these for a vacation rental we rent out, and a guest peed in the master bed and left the sheets and everything on the bed,” wrote one home owner. “We didn’t find their mess until the next day, due to scheduling, but even with it sitting there ‘soaking’ the mattress protector did its job, and the mattress was clean and dry, even after that much time.”

And a final fan shared: “When my wife was pregnant, her water broke on this bed — Niagara Falls level of water breaking — and it held up. Mattress was bone dry. Don’t know how to give a better recommendation than that!”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers think the mattress protector makes them feel a bit warm at night.

One four-star reviewer says it’s “comfortable and noiseless” but added: “It does sleep a little warm, so I’m taking away one star. Despite what the advertising says about it being ‘breathable,’ if there’s a plastic barrier that stops liquid, there’s a barrier that keeps the heat in and stops air from circulating. That’ll be true for any mattress protector. Nevertheless, it’s been good so far.”

“Tested a small area for waterproofing and it held up with no leaks, and it has deep pocketing that fits our large pillow top mattress with no problems,” said another. “It sleeps a bit warm and also the waterproof lining doesn’t cover the sides, which I would have preferred for $40. But overall a good product that does what it advertises.”

Amazon It’s no wonder more than 210,000 Amazon shoppers agree this mattress protector deserves a five-star rating. $42 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

