Google Flights unveils new feature to find lowest ticket prices as holiday season approaches

Google Flights has introduced a feature that might help travelers who are hunting down deals on flights.

A new “Cheapest” tab option on Google Flights will show users the lowest flight prices, whether it is through a third-party or a nearby airport in a different city.

“We’ve traditionally shown the best options for your trip based on a mix of price, convenience and ease of booking. But sometimes, there are cheaper options available – especially if you’re willing to sacrifice a bit of convenience,” a Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email.

The spokesperson added, “with this upgrade, you’ll be able to see more options with lower prices for an upcoming trip, and then decide for yourself what tradeoffs you want to make.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that 1,044,764,461 passengers flew in an aircraft in 2023.

There are 5,179 public airports in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Travelers may find “creative itineraries” under Google Flights’ new tab, such as “longer layovers, self-transfers or purchasing different legs of the trip through multiple airlines or booking sites,” according to the company’s press release.

The new feature comes as many Americans book or begin to book their holiday travel.

Google Flights found Orlando, Florida, to be the top destination to travel to for Thanksgiving, being the most searched ahead of Cancun, Mexico, and then New York, New York.

The tech company suggests booking domestic Thanksgiving trips 26–59 days out to grab tickets in a lower price range.

