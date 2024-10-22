The week’s juiciest Apple sales, including an iPad mini for $150 off

Apple rarely discounts its own products, but that doesn’t mean you’re totally out of luck. There’s a place where you’ll find plenty of authorized Apple products that are actually on sale: Amazon! It’s where you can get your Apple fix for less, and prices start as low as $25.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, the 9th generation iPad is just $230 — that’s almost $100 off! Prefer something smaller? The 6th generation iPad mini is nearly $150 off. AirPods are also fair game, with savings of $50 on the Pros and $90 on the Max. And of course, don’t forget your AirTags. Grab one for $25, down from $29, or a pack of four for $80, down from $99. (By the way, did you know that AirTags have batteries? When it’s time to replace them, grab this trusted 12-pack for just $6.)

If you want to grab that piece of Apple tech that’s been on your wishlist for a while, now’s the time to pounce. The best Apple deals you’ll find on Amazon are ripe for the picking below.

The best AirPods deals

Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers bought these earbuds in the past month, so it may be an understatement to say they’re a customer favorite. Released just this year, they come with more features than you may expect given their tiny package: active noise cancellation, transparency mode, USB-C charging and a comfy, snug fit. “The noise cancellation amazed me,” one shopper wrote. “I have a window A/C unit to cool my office and when I put these in, I thought it turned off. It took me two or three times of taking them in and out of my ear to realize the headphones were eliminating the sound.” $199 at Amazon

Amazon Named the best headphones for Apple die-hards by our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, these combine style and performance in a unique package (literally) — they come in a special carrying cover as opposed to a case. “Best headphones ever,” wrote one impressed reviewer. “Recently had a root canal done, and didn’t hear a thing (my dentist said that was a first in his experience). They cancel the noise I don’t want to hear and provide superb sound for music I do want to hear.” $459 at Amazon

The best iPad deals

Amazon Don’t let its release date fool you — though this iPad first burst onto the scene in 2021, it’s still one of the best tablets on the market, ideal for everything from working to playing. “The battery life is great for note-taking,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s super light to carry around and the space gray color I chose is so sleek and classy. It took me about five minutes to set it up.” $230 at Amazon

Amazon Broida dubbed this iPad the best overall tablet of 2024, so if you’re looking for the cream of the crop, grab it now while it’s on sale. It comes with a one-year warranty, boasts up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and has a 10.9-inch screen and 64GB storage. “[It] seamlessly pairs with the rest of my Apple devices,” one impressed shopper wrote. “Build quality is great as all Apple devices are. … Charges via USB-C and includes a nice braided charger. Screen is great, speakers are clear and battery is long-lasting.” $319 at Amazon

Amazon If traditional iPads are a bit too cumbersome for your daily routine, the smaller, more approachable iPad mini may be right up your alley. It’s only 8.3 inches wide and it’s small enough to hold with just one hand. It’s also just a few bucks above the lowest price it’s been all year. “I never realized how much I needed an iPad until I got this. The mini is so cute and it fits in my medium size purse. There’s nothing it can’t do that the newer or bigger ones can’t. Easy to travel with. Easy to use and high performance,” wrote one fan. $350 at Amazon

Amazon If a sleek design is at the top of your tablet wish list, the latest iPad Air is the perfect fit. Equipped with Apple’s powerful M2 chip, it offers all-day battery life, a stunning 12-megapixel camera and a liquid retina display that makes movies and TV shows pop. Best of all, it’s only $13 above its all-time lowest price. “The screen resolution is really beautiful,” wrote one impressed shopper. “It’s lighter in weight than my old one and a little thinner. The camera takes gorgeous pictures.” $543 at Amazon

The best MacBook deals

Amazon Though it was released a couple of years ago, this MacBook Air is just as lightweight as its newer cousins and doesn’t skimp on power thanks to its M2 chip. “Eighteen hours of battery life is not just marketing. The speed of the M2 is snappy and can handle much more than I thought it would,” raved one shopper. “The new screen is gorgeous. Trackpad is the best on the market bar none.” $849 at Amazon

Amazon This model, powered by Apple’s ultra-fast M3 chip, was released this year, so we’re surprised to find it on sale — especially at a $200 discount. It’s also one of the thinnest and lightest laptops you’ll find, so can you really go wrong? “I am in love with this laptop,” said one reviewer. “[It’s] a complete game changer. I am usually a PC guy but I ended up getting a Mac to change things up. … The M3 chip is also insanely fast and the extra RAM definitely helps me browse more things at once. … Would recommend completely!” $899 at Amazon

The best AirTag deals

Amazon If you’re guilty of being a little (or very) forgetful, an AirTag may just be that piece of tech you didn’t know you needed. It doesn’t feel or look too “techy.” In fact, it’s completely uncomplicated. Just attach it to whatever you tend to misplace often or need to keep track of, like your wallet, keys or even your luggage. You’ll always know where it is using the “Find My” app in your phone. It’s also among our picks for the best Bluetooth trackers on the market. “I use these for everything as a chronic misplacer,” one shopper admitted. “My most recent purchase was for my cat’s collar because she hides all over the house. It provides great peace of mind!” $25 at Amazon

Amazon Have more than a wallet, a pet or a piece of luggage to keep track of? This set of four gives you so much more bang for your buck. “First, we bought one Apple AirTag for my husband’s wallet. Then we bought a second one for his car keys,” one reviewer wrote. “Now, we have a four-pack, which is cheaper, for our golf bags and checked roller bags.” $80 at Amazon

The best Apple Watch deals

Amazon If you’ve been waiting for an Apple Watch to go on sale, this deal may be the answer to your wishes. This 2023-released SE has everything you need, from trackers for your heart rate and steps to crash detection. This is only $20 more than its all-time low. “The durability is outstanding,” said one five-star reviewer. “I was a bit careless and forgot the watch in my pants when I was doing laundry. Luckily, after a 40-minute wash and a 50-minute dry on high heat, the watch worked perfectly fine.” $219 at Amazon

Amazon If you have a little more to spend, this Apple Watch is worth the investment. Released this year, it boasts an always-on Retina display and comes with useful features like ECG apps, a fitness tracker and more. “I was like, ‘What’s the hubbub about these watches?’… until I got one,” this five-star reviewer said. “I am one that really needs in-your-face reminders and this thing reminds me by giving me a vibration so I never miss my reminders. I really like that.” $369 at Amazon

Amazon When a recent Apple release goes on sale, we get excited — and this is exactly the case for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This souped-up smartwatch has a black titanium case and comes with different colored loop bands (depending on which option you choose). It has a larger face than standard Apple Watches and also functions as a fitness tracker, GPS and more. “Not only is this thing a beast with battery life, [but] I am finding more features that I didn’t even know it had,” one shopper wrote. $735 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

