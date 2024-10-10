Grandmother’s Bible survives Hurricane Helene after storm destroys her home: ‘It was the Lord’

While thousands of people in Florida are experiencing the impacts of Hurricane Milton, a woman in Georgia is still recovering from destruction caused by the previous weather disaster, which, to her surprise, left a specific divine item virtually untouched.

Cindy Cole, a 62-year-old grandmother from Nashville, Georgia, recently had her home crushed by Hurricane Helene.

Cole told SWNS that she was asleep in her bedroom when the storm was passing through on the night of Sept. 26. That’s when she heard a voice — something she believed to be divine intervention, she said.

“I had this little voice that kept saying, ‘Get up! Go to another room in your house,’” she told the outlet.

Cole said the “voice” came to her when she was awoken to the sound of her electricity going out in the middle of the night.

“I laid there, and I heard it [again] like three different times saying, ‘Get up! Go to another room in your house,’” she said.

Cole got up and exited the room, and within five minutes a large tree from her neighbor’s hard “crashed into the bedroom” and landed on her bed, SWNS reported.

“I’m thinking it was the Lord telling me to move to another room,” she said.

Cole said that when she went back into her bedroom to look at the damage she was shocked to see her room completely destroyed, and her Bible left untouched.

“When I first saw the Bible, I’m like, ‘Oh look! I cannot believe that the Bible’s still standing,’” she said.

She told SWNS, “You cannot touch the word of the Lord. You cannot touch it.”

“I’d been praying and asking the Lord to keep us all safe,” she said.

The city of Nashville, Georgia, is home to just about 4,700 people, according to the city’s website.

Currently, more than 230 people died during Hurricane Helene — although the death toll is expected to grow as search and rescue efforts continue.

