Let’s go for Lego: Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel sets are on sale during Walmart’s Holiday Deals event

If you have kids in your life, chances are you have stepped on a Lego piece (or two) and yelped in pain. Legos have been entertaining kids of all ages and terrorizing their parents for decades. The latest sets up the ante from the usual ice cream shop and school bus replicas to celebrate some of the most popular characters from movie, TV show, and video game franchises, like Harry Potter, Super Mario, and Marvel. And with Walmart’s Holiday Deals going strong straight through the weekend, there are plenty of Lego sets on marked down.

What kinds of sales will you find? There’s a Marvel set that’s $16 off, down from $80 to just $64. There’s also $9 off an Advent Calendar Lego that’ll keep your kid busy through December as they anticipate what other sets you have for them under the tree. Because you know you can’t get just one, right? Here are some of the best Lego sales going on right now during Walmart Holiday Deals. (And no, you won’t find these available at better prices at Amazon — we checked!)

Walmart OK, let’s be honest: this one might be for you. Older kids and younger ones who are particularly proficient with Lego will enjoy hours of fun putting together the 509 intricate pieces in this set. It builds the helicarrier base ship from Marvel’s Avengers movies, delivering a final model that’s more than 13 inches long, 8.5 inches wide, and 7 inches high. That’s a perfect gift for any Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fan. And you’ll save $16 now with the deal, enough to grab a few extra minifigs as stocking stuffers. Have a look at some other MCU sets that are on sale as well to add to the mix. $64 at Walmart

Walmart The Force is strong with this one. Any Star Wars fan aged 8 and up will blaze through putting together this 502-piece set, then enjoy setting scenes with the seven (yes, seven!) included minifigs, including, of course Darth Vader. A 25th Anniversary Clone Trooper minifigure with display stand comes in the box as well. Add this to other Star Wars Lego sets and recreate some of the most iconic scenes from the movie. At this price, go ahead and grab two since you can connect them easily to extend the corridor and allow for truly epic fight scenes between the Imperial stormtroopers and Rebel troops. $44 at Walmart

Walmart OK, it’s not the full Hogwarts Castle set — but this one gets you a full tower and three included characters (Cho Chang, Argus Filch, and Harry Potter himself) for about 10 percent of the price. At $9 off, put the extra dough towards some other Harry Potter sets to go with it. Since the sets are modular, this could be the start of an entire Harry Potter castle-building empire. $36 at Walmart

Walmart What do you get the Lego fan who collects Super Mario sets but seemingly has everything? This super-cute Piranha Plant, of course, which is $12 off right now. This isn’t a plant mom will want by her window, but then again, she doesn’t need to water it, so… With 540 pieces, once built, it stands 9 inches tall. And it’s posable, too. Adjust the mouth, head, stalk, and leaves as you like. The best part? The only thing you need to feed it are the two included coins. $48 at Walmart

Walmart “My son was challenged and had fun working on this set,” says one happy shopper, while numerous buyers say they adore the pull-back feature that enhances the post-build play. How does it work? Pull back the super-fast racer and it will zoom ahead, racing other cars. With two build options, there’s double the fun. And kids as young as 7 can tackle this set, which is a cool $4 off. What will they race against? Check out plenty more Lego Technic vehicles, from a Monster Jam Dragon to a Ford Mustang Shelby, many of which are also on sale, for creating head-to-head drag races. $16 at Walmart

Walmart Kids adore Advent Calendars, which provide 24 surprises every day leading up to Christmas. At $9 off selling for just $36, that’s a steal for this Star Wars inspired one, especially since advent calendars typically go up in price the closer you come to December. Don’t be one of those parents rushing to get one last minute and paying through the nose or settling for one with yet more chocolate. Each morning (because you know kids will run to this calendar first thing come December 1) they can open a window to reveal one of 18 Star Wars-themed mini toys, five collectible Lego Star Wars figures, and one Lego Star Wars figure to assemble. From Holiday Luke Skywalker to a mini Millennium Falcon, the toys are great additions to a growing collection. Not into Star Wars? There are many other themed Lego advent calendars to choose from, ranging from Lego Harry Potter to even one based on the classic movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. But our biggest pro tip: If you want one of these, pull the trigger soon — Advent calendars nearly always sell out by the end of October. $36 at Walmart

