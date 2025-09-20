H World Takes JI Hotel Brand to Malaysia and Cambodia, Strengthening Southeast Asia Presence

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT; HK: 01179), a leading global hospitality group, announced the signing of three new JI Hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The milestone marks H World’s debut in Malaysia and further expands JI Hotel’s footprint in Southeast Asia, underscoring its commitment to building a diversified, asset-light portfolio across the region.



“This is an exciting step in our Asia Pacific strategy,” said Murphy Zhu, President of H World Asia Pacific. “By introducing JI Hotel to Malaysia and deepening our presence in Cambodia, we are extending the international reach of one of our flagship brands. Beyond introducing a highly recognized Chinese brand, we are also bringing the strength of H World’s supply chain, development expertise, and digital capabilities to our partners across Southeast Asia.”

The new JI Hotel in Kuala Lumpur’s city center, expected to open in Q4 2026, marks H World’s first hotel in Malaysia.

Zhu said H World is thrilled to introduce its flagship JI Hotel to Malaysia, as the hospitality leader is expanding presence in Southeast Asian countries including Singapore, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand.

Expanding JI Hotels in Key Gateways in Southeast Asia

JI Hotel Downtown Kuala Lumpur – Developed in partnership with Saadiq Tri Venture , this 101-room hotel is expected to open in Q4 2026 in the Dang Wangi district of Kuala Lumpur . Featuring the latest JI Hotel 5.0 design, the property will blend oriental aesthetics with modern comfort. “We highly value the proven success and reputation of the JI Hotel brand and look forward to bringing high-quality, value-driven hospitality to Kuala Lumpur,” said Yang Shengwu, Chairman of Saadiq Tri Venture.

Developed in partnership with , this 101-room hotel is expected to open in Q4 2026 in the Dang Wangi district of . Featuring the latest JI Hotel 5.0 design, the property will blend oriental aesthetics with modern comfort. JI Hotel Phnom Penh City Center – Situated in the city’s central business and government district, this 130-room property will transform an existing building into a new benchmark for midscale hospitality. It is scheduled to open in Q2 2026. “Midscale and upper-midscale business demand in Phnom Penh is growing rapidly. The standardized yet flexible model of JI Hotel will ensure sustainable long-term success,” said Liu Guangyu, investor of JI Hotel Phnom Penh Central.

– Situated in the city’s central business and government district, this 130-room property will transform an existing building into a new benchmark for midscale hospitality. It is scheduled to open in Q2 2026. JI Hotel Phnom Penh Mekong Riverside – A 110-room new-build property overlooking the Mekong River, scheduled to open in Q3 2026. With direct access to Phnom Penh’s cultural landmarks, the hotel will combine river-view dining with local cultural experiences. “By integrating Khmer cultural elements with JI Hotel’s philosophy of oriental aesthetics, we aim to create a distinctive stay experience that reshapes Phnom Penh’s hospitality landscape,” said Seng Leng, investor of JI Hotel Phnom Penh Mekong Riverside.

Strengthening Regional Presence in Southeast Asia

Murphy Zhu said “Beyond introducing a highly recognized Chinese hotel brand to international markets, we are also bringing the strength of H World’s supply chain, development expertise, and cost efficiency to our partners.”

The new signings follow H World’s recent expansion momentum in Asia Pacific:

In July 2025 , H World International announced the signing of Steigenberger Phnom Penh , the brand’s first entry into Cambodia .

, H World International announced the signing of , the brand’s first entry into . In May 2025 , H World entered the Laotian market with four signings in Vientiane and Luang Prabang , introducing IntercityHotel , Orange , and JI Hotel to the country. Notably, the Orange Hotel project marked the brand’s global debut outside China .

, H World entered the Laotian market with four signings in and , introducing , , and to the country. Notably, the project marked the brand’s . H World opened its first hotel in Cambodia—— MAXX Phnom Penh Downtown on December 28, 2024 . It was MAXX’s first project in the Asia Pacific region.

The announcement coincided with the sixth anniversary of the JI Hotel Orchard Road Singapore, the brand’s first overseas property. Since opening, the hotel has demonstrated consistent success, underpinned by H World’s mature operational capabilities and its ability to adapt to international markets.

“Looking ahead, H World will continue to scale its presence in Asia Pacific with a standardized yet locally adapted model,” added Zhu. “Step by step, we are creating long-term value for both travelers and investors. We are committed to enhancing the global influence and service competitiveness of Chinese hotel brands, and establishing an outstanding benchmark from the East within the international hospitality landscape.”

About H World Group Limited

Headquartered in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT; HK: 01179) is a leading global hospitality company with a diversified portfolio including Steigenberger Icons, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, HanTing, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, among others. The Group emphasizes asset-light operations, digital innovation, and strategic brand development to drive sustainable international growth.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com

