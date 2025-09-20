Things To Consider When Selecting Website Colours…

When considering the choice of website colours, site owners need to align strongly with their brand identity and consider the target audience. There is a lot of science in colour theory to create a balanced, harmonious palette that works. Always prioritise readability with high contrast between text and background colour for ease of reading. Good results are normally using neutral backgrounds and reserving bold colours for accents and bold calls-to-action. Experienced web developers use online tools like Adobe Colour or Coolors to experiment with combinations and ensure the final scheme is best for all visitors to the website.

1. Understand your Brand Identity

Convey emotions: Colours are known to evoke different feelings and associations. Blue and green are are examples often associated with trustworthiness and nature, while warm colours like red and orange are energetic and attention-grabbing.

Reflect your values: Your brand’s personality, whether it’s professional, playful, or calming, should be reflected in your colour choices.

2. Research Your Target Audience

Demographics and culture: Consider the website visitors like their age, cultural background, and preferences of your audience.

Competitor analysis: See what colours your competitors are using to align with industry trends and standards or to simply deliberately stand out.

3. Master Basic Color Theory

Colour relationships: Test to understand how colours interact with each other. Use concepts like complementary – generally opposite on the colour wheel, analogous – generally next to each other on the colour wheel, or triadic – generally three evenly spaced colours for a balanced palette.

Build a balanced palette: Aim for a scheme of 4 to 5 colours, including primary brand colours you like, secondary accents, and softer neutrals for backgrounds and larger areas on the website page.

4. Prioritize Readability and Accessibility

High contrast is key: It is important to use a high-contrast pairing for text, such as dark text on a light background, to ensure easy reading by visitors to the website.

Use contrast strategically: White and neutral colours are found o be best for backgrounds, but while bolder, brighter colours should be used where needed for headlines, icons, and calls-to-action to draw attention of readers.

Test for accessibility: It is important to use proprirtry tools like WebAIM’s Contrast Checker to ensure your colour pairings meet accessibility standards.

5. Use Tools and Test

Colour palette generators: We recommend you use tools like Adobe Colour, Coolors, or Paletton to find and refine colour combinations.

Experiment and get feedback: Implement your colour scheme on your website and gather feedback from users and friends to make necessary adjustments for a great browsing experience.

