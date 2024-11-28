Thursday, November 28, 2024
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsHangzhou Hosts Second Liangzhu Forum with Global Cultural Leaders
Media News

Hangzhou Hosts Second Liangzhu Forum with Global Cultural Leaders

admin
By admin
0
1

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Second Liangzhu Forum, an assembly of global cultural experts, commenced in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province on November 25, 2024. This year’s forum, under the theme “Exchange and Mutual Enlightenment, and New Forms of Human Civilization,” attracted over 300 participants from more than 60 countries and regions, including top archaeologists, writers, and musicians.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, and the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, the forum aimed to foster global dialogue on the evolution of human civilizations through cultural exchange. This event drew on China’s extensive historical insights, evidenced by the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, which have been critical in tracing China’s 5,000-year cultural heritage.

Key sessions addressed topics such as the “Reproduction of Civilization: Archaeology and Diversity of Civilization from a Global Perspective,” “Creativity in Literature: The Resonance of World Literature and the Advancement of Human Society,” and “Progression of Musical Spirit: Modern Echoes of Chinese and Foreign Musical Traditions.” These discussions aimed to promote understanding and cooperation among the international cultural community and to explore new pathways for advancing the Global Civilization Initiative.

One of the highlights of this year’s forum was an exhibition entitled “Chinese Paintings Through the Ages,” alongside a special concert “Liangzhu Echo,” both of which illustrated the forum’s commitment to blending historical depth with contemporary cultural expressions.

The Liangzhu Forum continues to be a significant platform for deep theoretical research and practical exploration in the mutual appreciation and exchange of global cultural values.

Source: the Hangzhou Liangzhu Archaeological Administrative District Management Committee

Source

Previous article
Lunit Inks Partnership with Salud Digna to Advance AI in Medical Imaging
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024