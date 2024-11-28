Hangzhou Hosts Second Liangzhu Forum with Global Cultural Leaders

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Second Liangzhu Forum, an assembly of global cultural experts, commenced in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province on November 25, 2024. This year’s forum, under the theme “Exchange and Mutual Enlightenment, and New Forms of Human Civilization,” attracted over 300 participants from more than 60 countries and regions, including top archaeologists, writers, and musicians.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, and the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, the forum aimed to foster global dialogue on the evolution of human civilizations through cultural exchange. This event drew on China’s extensive historical insights, evidenced by the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, which have been critical in tracing China’s 5,000-year cultural heritage.

Key sessions addressed topics such as the “Reproduction of Civilization: Archaeology and Diversity of Civilization from a Global Perspective,” “Creativity in Literature: The Resonance of World Literature and the Advancement of Human Society,” and “Progression of Musical Spirit: Modern Echoes of Chinese and Foreign Musical Traditions.” These discussions aimed to promote understanding and cooperation among the international cultural community and to explore new pathways for advancing the Global Civilization Initiative.

One of the highlights of this year’s forum was an exhibition entitled “Chinese Paintings Through the Ages,” alongside a special concert “Liangzhu Echo,” both of which illustrated the forum’s commitment to blending historical depth with contemporary cultural expressions.

The Liangzhu Forum continues to be a significant platform for deep theoretical research and practical exploration in the mutual appreciation and exchange of global cultural values.