‘Happiest’ US cities revealed: See where yours ranks

A new study is revealing which cities in America are considered to be the “happiest,” and the top and bottom spots may or may not surprise you.

WalletHub released its 2025 report after conducting research across 180 major cities. The cities that ranked were based on 29 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate and factoring in average leisure time spent per day.

Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said that salary does have an impact on happiness.

“Research shows that having more money only increases your happiness until you’re making at least $75,000 per year – anything more you earn likely won’t have an impact,” said Lupo.

“Therefore, when deciding where to live to maximize your happiness, you’ll want to pick a city that offers more than just a decent average income,” he added.

Lupo says, “The ideal city provides conditions that foster good mental and physical health, like reasonable work hours, short commutes, good weather and caring neighbors.”

See if your city landed in one of the top spots.

Fremont, California

Fremont, California took first place as the happiest city in America. Wallethub notes that “one contributing factor is that the city has the highest share of households with an income above $75,000, at nearly 80%.”

Fremont also has the lowest separation and divorce rate in the country and the lowest share of adults who report having 14 or more mentally unhealthy days per month.

The West Coast city came in sixth place for the most caring city.

San Jose, California

San Jose, California took second place with the longest average life expectancy in the country, according to WalletHub’s report.

“San Jose has the third-highest share of households whose annual income is above $75,000, at over 72%. This allows people to afford both necessities and some luxuries, keeping them content,” said WalletHub in a press release.

The city also has the best scores on the health and wellness company Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index showing residents like where they live, feel safe and have pride in their community.

Irvine, California

Irvine rounded out the top three with more than 88% of adults in the city reporting having good or better health.

It was noted that 84% of residents participate in physical activities with the seventh-highest life expectancy.

“Nearly 68% of households in the city make over $75,000 per year, the income level that’s been demonstrated to maximize happiness,” said the release.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, came in fourth place with the fifth-happiest city awarded to Overland Park, Kansas.

The bottom four cities were Gulfport, Mississippi; Fort Smith, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan.

The least happy city listed was Cleveland, Ohio.

