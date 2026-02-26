HCLTech to drive dialogues on AI-native future of telecom industry at MWC 2026

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — HCLTech, (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH) a leading global technology company, will showcase how the next era of telecom, media and technology (TMT) is being built on AI–native architectures and industry convergence, at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026. HCLTech will bring together senior industry leaders, hyperscaler partners, academics and innovators to highlight how intelligence, scale and ecosystem collaboration are powering sustainable AI–driven growth for the TMT sector.

Industry leaders from Microsoft, Nokia, Ericsson, AT&T, Verizon, PwC, Bain, Axiata, Singtel, MasOrange, Liberty Latin America and other global organizations will engage in these impactful conversations, focusing on strategic shifts that are enabling AI–native transformation, autonomous operations, platform-driven experiences and ecosystem-led innovation.

HCLTech’s presence at MWC will spotlight:

Executive panels and CXO conversations: High–level discussions framing the strategic shifts driving the converged TMT ecosystem—from embedding AI across core operations to unlocking platform–driven business models and autonomous infrastructure—alongside a flagship roundtable hosted in partnership with GSMA and moderated by Prof. Saikat Chaudhuri , Faculty Director of the Management, Entrepreneurship and Technology (M.E.T.) program at UC Berkeley .

High–level discussions framing the strategic shifts driving the converged TMT ecosystem—from embedding AI across core operations to unlocking platform–driven business models and autonomous infrastructure—alongside a flagship roundtable hosted in partnership with GSMA and moderated by , Faculty Director of the Live demonstrations: Hands-on showcases of intelligent networks engineered for zero-failure environments, AI-powered media and digital platforms delivering real-time insights, and automation frameworks such as Agentic fraud management, AI-powered Operations Support Systems (OSS) Solutions for Telco, HCLTech’s GenAI service transformation platform, AI Force, Agentic AI solutions, and AIOps to enhance operational efficiency, and agentic-powered Contact Center as a Service platform for smarter customer engagement.

Hands-on showcases of intelligent networks engineered for zero-failure environments, AI-powered media and digital platforms delivering real-time insights, and automation frameworks such as Agentic fraud management, AI-powered Operations Support Systems (OSS) Solutions for Telco, HCLTech’s GenAI service transformation platform, AI Force, Agentic AI solutions, and AIOps to enhance operational efficiency, and agentic-powered Contact Center as a Service platform for smarter customer engagement. Startup and partner innovation: Emerging companies advancing AI, digital marketplaces and cybersecurity analytics, alongside hyperscaler partnerships and co-innovation initiatives that accelerate transformation at scale.

Emerging companies advancing AI, digital marketplaces and cybersecurity analytics, alongside hyperscaler partnerships and co-innovation initiatives that accelerate transformation at scale. Telecom industry survey on AI priorities: To be revealed following MWC, HCLTech will preview findings from a Mobile World Live survey on AI and technology priorities for telecom organizations, offering real-world insights into how executives are planning investments and strategy in the intelligence era.

"It’s an exciting moment for the industry as convergence and AI are redefining networks, platforms and business models," said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Telecom, Media and Technology at HCLTech. "By combining AI, cloud and digital engineering expertise with ecosystem partnerships, we are helping enterprises build resilient, scalable and intelligence-driven systems for sustainable growth."

"HCLTech’s leadership at MWC, bringing together enterprise, hyperscaler and academic voices, captures the strategic imperative of AI–native transformation," said Prof. Saikat Chaudhuri, Faculty Director of the Management, Entrepreneurship and Technology (M.E.T.) program at UC Berkeley. "Their approach to integrating AI across infrastructure, platforms and ecosystems is empowering sustainable AI–driven growth for the TMT sector."

Attendees can explore these discussions, innovations and insights at Hall 2, Stand 2E19, during MWC Barcelona 2026, March 2-5. For more information, visit: https://www.hcltech.com/events/mwc-barcelona

