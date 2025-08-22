Heartbeats Launches Digital Wellness Platform Led by World-Renowned Heart Specialist Dr. Hosen Kiat

SYDNEY, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In an online world awash with wellness fads and misinformation, one of the world’s most cited cardiologists has decided to step in. Dr Hosen Kiat, ranked among the top 1% of clinical researchers worldwide, has launched a YouTube channel dedicated to evidence-based advice on aging well — proving that age is no barrier to starting fresh.



Dr Hosen Kiat Photo

“For too long, social media has amplified hype and half-truths about health,” Dr. Kiat said. “At 70, I want to show that prevention can be practical, reliable, and empowering — and that science, not speculation, is the key to living long and well.”

The channel, part of Dr. Kiat’s new initiative Heartbeats Australia, forms the backbone of a broader mission to democratize health education. Alongside digital courses, public health programs, and his upcoming book Wisdom from Two Worlds, the platform aims to blend the best of Western medicine with Eastern longevity traditions for a global audience.

Reinventing Aging in the Digital Era

While many slow down at 70, Dr. Kiat is rewriting what aging looks like. With a straight-talking style and willingness to debunk myths, his content resonates across generations searching for clarity in the noise of online wellness culture.

“The new frontier of medicine is not just adding years to life, but adding life to years,” he said.

A Career of Global Impact

Dr. Kiat’s authority comes from decades at the forefront of cardiology. After training in Australia, he became Director of Cardiac Imaging Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, where he co-developed cardiac imaging software (QGS & QPS) now used worldwide by GE, Siemens, and Philips. Over his career, he has treated more than 100,000 patients, published over 200 peer-reviewed papers, and trained the next generation of doctors as Foundation Professor of Cardiology at Macquarie University.

Now, he believes his most important work lies ahead — bringing prevention into the mainstream conversation.

Call to Action

Heartbeats will roll out practical health articles and wellness programs through www.drkiat.com, extending Dr. Kiat’s evidence-based approach beyond the clinic and into households worldwide.

“The years ahead are yours to shape. But you must start now,” Dr. Kiat said. “The silent stalkers of health — heart disease, stroke, dementia — are preventable if we pay attention and act early.”

Boilerplate

Heartbeats AU Pty Ltd is a Sydney-based health education company founded by Dr. Hosen Kiat. Its mission is to democratize evidence-based wellness through digital platforms, integrating the best of Western medical science and Eastern longevity traditions.

