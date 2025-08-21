Our beauty-editor’s fave eye brightener is on super sale for just $7 (50% off)

I love a luxe undereye balm, but when fine lines call for daily slathering, $50 a stick starts to feel less like pampering and more like punishment. That’s why I was thrilled when our beauty editor named Grace & Stella’s Under Eye Brightener Balm Stick one of her top products of the month. She says this budget-friendly doppelgänger does everything the Tatcha stick Jennifer Aniston loves does — hydrates, smooths, brightens — and even one-ups it with de-puffing caffeine. Her verdict? She actually likes it better than Tatcha’s. On any given day this product is a great deal, but right now it’s on super sale for just $7.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

On any given day, this brightening stick stands up to the competition for a fraction of the price. But right now it’s half off! Wanna pay $50 for the Tascha stick or $7 for this one that works just as well? Think about it. I’ll wait.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Because some mornings (and late nights) leave your eyes begging for backup. Grace & Stella’s Under Eye Brightener Balm Stick is packed with 3% caffeine to wake up tired eyes and help shrink puffiness, plus a touch of vitamin E to protect your skin cells from damage. Niacinamide and peptides work together to brighten dark circles and firm delicate skin, so your eyes look fresher in just a few swipes.

The cooling stick glides on without tugging, melts in instantly and leaves behind a dewy finish that layers beautifully under concealer. This will become your go-to for faking a full night’s sleep. And because it’s pocket-sized, you can swipe on radiance anytime, anywhere.

Line tamer, circle breaker, sleep faker. (Amazon) (Grace & Stella)

What reviewers say 💬

Hey, if you need to know what the masses say beyond what a beauty editor with 20 years of experience thinks, that’s cool. Spoiler: It’s a fairly new release and it’s already racked up over 2,000 five-star fans.

Pros 👍

“This stuff is amazingly effective!” gushed one smitten shopper. “I usually don’t notice a lot of difference in many eye creams, gels, etc. But I have noticed a consistent brightening in the darkness of my under-eye area. I find it most satisfying to barely even need any color correction under my eyes. I’m also in love with the application — it’s just like putting lip balm under your eyes and glides on so smoothly.”

“This product has high-end quality with an affordable price. It fits in easily with my skin care routine, is not greasy at all, and can be used for anyone! I have seen improvements with my dark under eyes after a week of consistently using it,” said a bright-eyed believer. “Love this product and will be repurchasing.”

“This eye stick is the best one I have used, and I’ve tried many over the years,” said another puff-buster. “Application to the skin is completely clear, so you can use it before work, going out, etc. I also imagine it would be fine under makeup. It definitely helps to wake up the eye area nicely, and is a good substitute if you don’t have time for an eye mask.”

Cons 👎

If there’s one complaint, it’s that this bright idea comes in a bite-sized package.

“A little disappointed in the size… was expecting something the size of a stick foundation or stick blush, but it’s the size of a very small/skinny lip balm. That being said, the actual product is nice and smooth (doesn’t tug at the skin at all) and very moisturizing,” said a mini-stick bemoaner.

“I’m not going to lie… When I opened it and saw how small it was, I was worried. But I put it on my undereyes before applying makeup. Within a minute or so I noticed the effect. My eyes looked renewed. Absolutely worth some money,” said another compact kvecher.