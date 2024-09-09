Here are the 10 happiest states to live in the US: See if yours made the list

A new study revealed which states in America are the happiest — and the top spot may or may not surprise you.

WalletHub released the 2024 list of the happiest states in the United States after conducting research across all 50 states in three key dimensions: Emotional & physical well-being, work environment and community and environment.

Additionally, the Miami, Florida, based personal finance company looked at 30 additional metrics to curate the list, such as social well-being, sports-participation rate, life expectancy, current unemployment rate, ideal weather and safety.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others, WalletHub reported these states as being the “happiest” in the country.

Chip Lupo, a Wallethub analyst, said the happiest states have to be great all around.

“In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place,” he said in a media statement.

Lupo added, “The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather.”

See if your home state made the list.

10 happiest states in America

10. Massachusetts

9. Nebraska

8. Idaho

7. Connecticut

6. Minnesota

5. Delaware

4. Utah

3. New Jersey

2. Maryland

1. Hawaii

WalletHub found that Hawaii was the happiest state in the United States thanks to its “residents reporting the highest levels of life satisfaction in the nation and the lowest depression rate.”

Additionally, Hawaii was known to have great physical health and the longest life expectancy in the U.S., per WalletHub.

Hawaii has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation at 2.8% and the second-highest share of households with an annual income above $75,000.

Maryland and New Jersey ranked second and third, respectively, for the happiest states in America thanks to people’s supportive relationships and the love they have in their lives, according to WalletHub’s findings.

Maryland residents also reported that they are motivated to achieve their goals at the third-highest rate in the U.S., while New Jersey residents have the ninth-lowest share of people who get anxious when thinking about personal finances.

States near the bottom of WalletHub’s list include New Mexico, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas and Louisiana — which came in last place.

The study also found that Tennessee, Maine, West Virginia, Arkansas and Oklahoma are the states with the highest share of adult depression.

Hawaii, West Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio and Arkansas were named states that have the lowest adequate sleep rate. Vermont ranked the highest on that list.

Fox News Digital reached out to WalletHub for additional comment.

