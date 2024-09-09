The 20 best 50th birthday gift ideas for 2024

They say that “age is just a number,” but when that number is 50, well, it’s a watershed moment in one’s life deserving of celebration, love … and gifts. But what- gifts? Finding the perfect 50th birthday present for a loved one is no easy task. Such a signpost event calls for something thoughtful (but also useful). Have you been scratching your head trying to come up with a special something for a special someone who’s turning half a hundred? We’re here to help.

You could go the classic route and give them a hosting must-have like a fabulous cheeseboard for all of their future get-togethers, or you can turn them on to a versatile beauty product they should add to their makeup bag. Then again, you can never go wrong when giving a monogrammed present that feels extra heartfelt.

Keep scrolling to shop the best gift ideas for those turning the big 5-0, whether you’re shopping for your husband, wife, friend, sibling or someone else. Looking for more inspiration? We’ve also rounded up the best birthday gifts for her and him (no matter the age), so you can find a great present for pretty much anyone in your life.

Best 50th birthday gifts by category:

Best 50th birthday gifts under $25

Uncommon Goods Got a Turner Classic Movies fan in the family? Here’s a way to make movie night a lot more interesting. Featuring 100 iconic titles, this poster allows your favorite cinephile to check off the films they’ve already seen while giving them ideas for what to watch next. Alas, it only includes titles with G to PG-13 ratings, but if your friend appreciates a good scare, you can snag a poster that lists only horror movies. $15 at Uncommon Goods

Amazon Who says a birthday gift can’t be practical and inspired? Such is the case with this brilliant Bluetooth tracker. This handy gadget is perfect for loved ones who tend to lose their keys or like to keep a close eye on their luggage. This Eufy model is a wallet-friendly favorite of Yahoo Tech Editor Rick Broida, so you know it’s dependable. But Android users, beware — it only works with Apple products. $14 at Amazon

Uniqlo Everyone could use a lightweight, goes-anywhere bag, and we found one that’s perfect for travel as well as everyday running around. Yahoo Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity is a fan of the versatile purse, noting that “it’s comfortable to wear as a crossbody, water-repellent and roomy enough to fit a small water bottle.” Shop it in a dozen colors. $20 at Uniqlo

Best 50th birthday gifts under $50

Amazon Party-throwing pros and noshing enthusiasts alike will adore this delicacy delivery system. Complete with four cheese knives, two slate labels and two chalk markers that all fit into a clever stow-away drawer, this board can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. It’s a No. 1 bestseller at Amazon, and more than 4,000 have flown off the virtual shelf in the last month alone, so with this selection you’re definitely in good company. $40 at Amazon

Sephora Who doesn’t love a bougie beauty gift? Kate McLeod’s moisturizing stones are equal parts luxurious and effective. Formulated with plenty of good-for-skin ingredients, this solid lotion bar can be used all over your body (the brand recommends gliding it across warm skin post-shower). Need more convincing? Yahoo’s Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini named it one of the best beauty products of 2023. $45 at Sephora

Mark & Graham Monogrammed gifts always feel especially thoughtful, and these are a particularly gorgeous blending of stylish and functional. They’re shatter-proof too, making them perfect for casual entertaining, not to mention BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Bring them to the park, on the boat or just to the back deck — they’re great for any occasion and any beverage. Of course, if you really want to go the extra mile, add a bottle of wine! $39 at Mark & Graham

Amazon If your pal is infamous for losing their earbuds, gift them this top-rated pair from Baseus. Take it from Broida, who praised them for their “nicely balanced sound, robust ANC and amazing battery life.” Did we mention they’re just $40? That’s about $90 cheaper than AirPods. Happy birthday, indeed! $40 at Amazon

Jones Road If your b’day buddy prefers the no-makeup-makeup look, they’ll fall in love with this stuff. Miracle Balm is my personal secret weapon for looking polished on days when I’m not wearing a ton of makeup, and that’s partly owing to its versatility — it can be used on your cheeks, lips and browbones. It comes in 12 colors, so you can find a shade that can act as your (I mean their) blush, bronzer or highlighter. (FYI: My favorite shade is Pinched Cheeks.) $38 at Jones Road

Best 50th birthday gifts under $100

Amazon It’s a cold, hard fact of life: Middle age brings on the aches and pains. There’s the problem; here’s your opportunity to provide a solution. This mini deep-tissue massage gun, a Yahoo-editor-fave device, is about the size of a smartphone and features five different speed levels along with five interchangeable heads to help you target various muscle groups. As one relaxed rave reviewer shared: “It’s absolutely fantastic! The effectiveness of this massage gun is impressive, and the fact that it’s lightweight and portable makes it even better.” $60 at Amazon

Amazon Fete your fashion-minded friend with this stylish mini tote from JW Pei. The faux-suede style evokes high-end design, all the better when you can snag it for less than 100 bucks. It comes with a detachable strap, and while the bag may look petite, it’s actually large enough to fit an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yahoo Fashion Editor Rebecca Carhart has even deemed this accessory one of her fall must-haves. $99 at Amazon

Sephora What’s a better present than the gift of a good hair day … with many happy returns? Mane, founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, offers a wide range of hot tools and hair styling essentials — including this transforming tool. I’m a recent convert after seeing how much faster I could fake a salon-worthy blowout with this brush than with one of those fancy blow-dryers. Essentially, it’s a round brush and a curling iron hybrid, and it is ridiculously easy to use. $98 at Sephora

DSW Comfortable and fashionable kicks are a surefire birthday hit. Palmeros are the new favorite sneakers in my rotation because they need no time to break in and can easily be styled for any season. The flash of black makes them feel way more elevated than my usual white sneaks. Oh yeah: They’re available for men too! $90 at DSW

Heaven Mayhem These mixed metal earrings are fun statement pieces that can be worn daily. Lightweight and trendy without trying too hard, they’ve quickly become my everyday go-to. (I have a feeling they’ll be in my holiday-season rotation too.) They look great with a black dress but can also snazz up a T-shirt-and-jeans combo. $90 at Heaven Mayhem

Best 50th birthday gifts over $100

Amazon We’re loving this as a present for the parent, uncle or aunt in your life. It’s got a vibrant 10-inch touchscreen, a simple 60-second set-up process and its own phone number, so you can text pictures straight to the frame. These thoughtful features and more earned the Loop a spot on Broida’s list of best digital picture frames of 2024. $159 at Amazon

Amazon Rather than having to mind-read your way to a selection of books for your loved one, gift them their own portable library! This handy e-reader can hold thousands of titles, and it has a 10-week battery life so they can take it on vacation and never have to charge it. Plus, it’s waterproof and has a glare-free screen for beachfront or poolside reading. The Paperwhite has garnered more than 51,000 (!!) five-star ratings and earned a top spot on our list of the best e-readers, so it’s both a no-brainer and a mind-builder. $150 at Amazon

Jenny Bird Want to know a secret? Pretty much all of my jewelry that friends ask about or compliment me on is from Jenny Bird. Known for timeless designs at an accessible price point, Jenny Bird is one of the brands I can’t recommend enough. The Loire Bracelet, in particular, is a great gift because it’s sure to go with any jewelry collection they already have. This chain bracelet comes in both gold and silver tones and is utterly classic. $148 at Jenny Bird

Solo Stove Here’s an item especially apt for those with fall and winter b’days. This wood-burning fireplace is an excellent addition to most any patio, backyard or driveway. Yahoo Home Editor Kristin Granero even gave it the top spot in her list of top-rated and expert-approved fire pits. $225 at Amazon

Sezane Pro tip: When I’m looking for a truly inspired gift, I head straight to Sezane. This French clothing brand offers incredibly well-made (and chic) designs, but its knitwear is the real star of the show. The Gaspard is as versatile as a white tee but so much cozier and classier (my mom can’t help but steal mine when I’m visiting). It comes in 18 shades, but IMO this tomato-red hue is hard to beat. $120 at Sezane

Uncommon Goods One of my favorite gifts to give on milestone birthdays is this coffee table book that’s filled with the New York Times front pages that ran on their birthday every year of their life. To make it even more personal, you can have the cover embossed with the recipient’s name and birthdate. You also have the option to add extra pages at the end to include front pages from other historically significant dates. $110 at Uncommon Goods

Brooklinen Fancy sheets are one of those things someone might not buy for themselves, but that they’d love to receive. These sateen numbers (a Yahoo editor favorite, by the way) boast a 480 thread count of long-staple cotton, which means they are ridiculously soft. These bestsellers are ideal for year-round use, and if it’s your first time ordering from Brooklinen, you’ll score 15% off. $161 at Brooklinen

