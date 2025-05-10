HERO ESPORTS ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE REVEALS VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR SCHEDULE AND ESPORTS WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION PATH

SHANGHAI, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League (ACL), Asia’s premier multi-title esports tournament, has revealed the schedule, format, and qualification details for its VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) events.

The ACL series, hosted by Hero Esports, will include a total of four coveted spots for the VALORANT at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 25—2 spots from the VALORANT China Evolution Series: ACT 2 x ACL and 2 spots from the ACL 2025 EWC Qualifier: Pacific.

Tournament Highlights

From May 6–25, ACL will host a series of high-stakes competitions:

VALORANT China Evolution Series: Act 2 x ACL (May 8–12)

ACL x VCT Day1-3 (May 14–16, Shanghai )

) ACL Grand Finals 2025 ( May 18 , Shanghai )

, ) ACL 2025 EWC Qualifier: Pacific (May 22–25, Online)

All stages except the ACL 2025 EWC Qualifier: Pacific will be broadcast globally on ACL’s Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels, with live audiences in attendance.

Key Stages & Format

1. China Evolution Series: ACT 2 x ACL (May 8–12)

Co-hosted by TJ Sports ( Tencent & Riot Games joint venture).

& Riot Games joint venture). 12 VCT CN teams compete in a single-elimination bracket (BO3/BO5).

Top 2 teams qualify for the Esports World Cup.

2. ACL x VCT Day 1-3 (May 14–16)

3 VCT PAC teams vs. 3 VCT CN teams in a new competitive format.

Top 2 teams advance to the ACL Grand Finals.

$10,000 for per match win, and $10,000 bonus for defeating a higher-ranked opponent.

3. ACL Grand Finals 2025 (May 18, Shanghai)

$50,000 prize and championship title on the line.

4. ACL 2025 EWC Qualifier: Pacific (May 22–25, closed broadcast)

10 VCT PAC teams in a single round-robin format.

Top 4 teams compete for 2 EWC spots.

Star Commentary & Global Appeal

The ACL x VCT matches will have Chinese, English and Korean commentaries. The English broadcast will feature top-tier talent, including Paperthin and Achilios, offering expert analysis for international audiences.

Jonny Wang, CEO of ACL, said: “In the ACL x VCT tournament, we will bring the VCT PAC teams and the VCT CN teams together. It’s thrilling to see how they’ll compete and who will emerge victorious. Our bonus system will also motivate lower-ranking teams to reach their full potential, adding excitement to the game.”

Danny Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Esports, remarked: “The ACL x VCT tournament is not just a test of skill, but also a celebration of cultural exchange. We look forward to seeing how teams from different regions spark creativity and competition on the field. “

About the HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League

The HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League (ACL) is the premier and largest international multi-title esports event in Asia. Hosted by leading esports company Hero Esports, the tournament boasts a total prize pool of $2 million. This year, the inaugural ACL features nine premier esports titles, including Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, Honor of Kings, Street Fighter 6, The Legend Cup of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT Champions Tour, Delta Force and Crossfire.

The ACL Grand Finals 2025 (May 16–18, Shanghai) will partner with DreamHack, uniting elite players, gaming tech, and fans. Selected ACL winners will earn direct entry to the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—the largest esports event in history.

For more info, please check ACL official website: https://esportsacl.com/home

For media inquiries, please contact:

ACL PR Team | aclpr@heroesports.com

