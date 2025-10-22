HMI Medical Expands Advanced Imaging Services to Strengthen Diagnostic Capabilities in Singapore

HMI Radiology (Novena) will deliver a full suite of diagnostic imaging services to aid in early detection and proactive health management in the community

Integration of Siemens Healthineers high-resolution imaging systems and AI-enhanced workflows drives patient-centric innovation and broadens access to precision diagnostics across diverse clinical environments

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HMI Medical announced the expansion of its radiology services with the opening of HMI Radiology (Novena), a new centre offering a full suite of diagnostic imaging services, including both advanced and basic modalities. The facility complements HMI’s existing HMI Radiology (Farrer Park) location.

Situated within Royal Square Novena, at the heart of Singapore’s Novena Medical Hub, HMI Radiology (Novena) enhances access to advanced diagnostics in a convenient outpatient setting.

The center is equipped with advanced imaging technologies including the MAGNETOM Lumina 3T MRI, SOMATOM Drive CT, MAMMOMAT Revelation, and MULTIX Impact X-ray, providing patients with faster, quieter, and more comfortable imaging experiences.

Notably, the MAGNETOM Lumina 3T MRI offers a more comfortable and efficient scanning experience compared to traditional systems, producing high-resolution images that enable clinicians detect health issues with greater accuracy, while reducing scan times and enhancing patient comfort.



The management of HMI Medical and Siemens Healthineers at the HMI Radiology (Novena) center opening

HMI Radiology (Novena) will also offer interventional radiology services, providing image-guided biopsy services that ensure minimally invasive, precise tissue sampling to support accurate diagnoses for common medical conditions.

Dr Walter Lim, CEO of HMI Singapore, said, “With the growing emphasis on strengthening healthcare beyond the hospital setting, we are excited to expand HMI Radiology services and provide greater access to affordable advanced imaging within the community.”

He added, “To support early detection, accurate diagnosis, and integrated patient care, the centre is equipped with the latest technologies, reflecting the value of our ongoing strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers.”

“This collaboration with HMI Medical Centre reflects our shared vision to make advanced healthcare more accessible and efficient,” said Ms. Siow Ai Li, Managing Director for Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei, Siemens Healthineers. “By integrating our most advanced imaging solutions and AI-powered tools, we empower clinicians to achieve greater diagnostic precision and improving patients’ overall experience.”

The facility’s advanced imaging technologies are supported by a strategic partnership between HMI Medical and Siemens Healthineers, a collaboration that extends across the Group’s hospitals and medical centres in Singapore and Malaysia. This partnership enables HMI to continually strengthen its diagnostic capabilities, adopt digital innovations, and consistently deliver high-quality care across its network, reinforcing its commitment to preventive health and better patient outcomes.

This press release and press pictures are available at

https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/en-sg/press-room/press-releases-sg/hmi-novena-opening

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

HMI Medical – Headquartered in Singapore, HMI Medical is a growing regional private healthcare provider with over 25 years of experience across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The Group serves over 3 million patients per year through a full suite of digital and physical services including its leading tertiary hospitals in Malaysia. In Singapore, the Group operates 45 primary care and health screening centres, 21 specialist centres, an 11-storey ambulatory care centre, and manages a panel of 1,500 primary and specialist clinics through its medical benefits administrative network. The Group also runs a dedicated training centre – a social enterprise focused on continuous education and community engagement. In Malaysia, it owns 2 leading Medisave-approved tertiary hospitals in Malaysia and an ambulatory care centre, namely Mahkota Medical Centre in Malacca, and Regency Specialist Hospital. The Group recently launched Regency Medical Care Centre, its first ambulatory care centre located in The Mall, Mid Valley SouthKey, 15 minutes from the Singapore Woodlands checkpoint. For more information, please visit: www.hmimedical.com/

