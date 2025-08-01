The Hong Kong’s Largest Cat-Themed Event

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Exhibition Group, the “Hong Kong Cat Expo 2025” is being held from August 1 to 3 (Friday to Sunday) at Hall 3BCD of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As Hong Kong’s largest cat-themed event, “Hong Kong Cat Expo 2025” brings together local and international creative cat-themed art, products, trendy toys, and lifestyle goods, creating the perfect shopping and leisure destination for cat lovers. This year, the Expo adopts the theme of “Ancient Egypt” and features over 180 exhibitors and 380 booths, all dedicated to promoting cat culture. The venue will feature a 4-meter-tall pyramid and an art installation of “Tutan ‘MEOW’ mun” featuring LeonLollipop’s iconic Gloomie cats. The Expo also offers a series of exciting activities and themed zones, including the CFA WCC Cat Show Competition, the “Meowsterpieces”, and the MoCity x Cat is Cat “Purrfect Cat Talk”, offering cat lovers the summer’s most eye-catching experience.



“Hong Kong Cat Expo 2025” Officially Opens.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Dr Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. SHIU Ka-fai, Member of the CPPCC National Committee and Legislative Council, Mr. Benson Luk, Member of Legislative Council, Dr. Michelle Yeung, Principal Veterinary Officer of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, Mr. Jason Wong, Chairman of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Affairs Committee of the BPA, Mr. Rex Li, Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association Limited, Ms. Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Mastercard Hong Kong and Macau, Mr. Jan van Rooyen, President of World Cat Congress, Ms. Yoko Tsang, Cat Lover Ambassador and Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of the Exhibition Group, stated: “The ‘pet community economy’ can extend the traditional pet industry to the friends of pet owners and beyond, injecting new vitality into Hong Kong’s economy. This year, the expo is collaborating with the Hong Kong Palace Museum for synergistic promotion. As always, the expo provides a one-stop platform offering the most comprehensive range of cat-related products and information. Moreover, we have innovatively invited cat-themed cultural and creative arts from around the world, to enrich the cultural depth of the ‘pet community economy’. We hope the Cat Expo will not only be a showcase for products and industries but also evolve into a cultural celebration of the ‘ pet community economy’.”

Hong Kong’s pet industry (cat sector) has seen steady growth in recent years, with the market size now exceeding HKD 2.4 billion annually. Recent surveys indicate that the average monthly spending of cat owners in Hong Kong has surpassed HKD 2,000, marking a 6.2% increase from last year. The high-spending consumer base continues to expand, demonstrating the robust momentum and vast market potential of the “cat economy.” The “cat economy” has become a new engine for local consumption, spanning multiple sectors including food, supplies, healthcare, services, cultural & creative products, and even pet-friendly tourism. Not only does it inject sustained vitality into the local economy, but it also fosters community harmony and enhances residents’ happiness.

Apart from pet products, the “Hong Kong Cat Expo 2025” is bringing in art toys and creative art from regions such as China, Thailand, Japan, and Korea, further driving both local and international creative developments. This year, the Expo specially invites Local Hong Kong illustrator Mandycat to create a unique art installation inspired by Hong Kong’s nostalgic “Jau Gwal Dong”, blending local culture and cat elements for visitors to enjoy. The venue also features a “Meowsterpieces”, in collaboration with local galleries including Artaflo Collective and BLINK Gallery, exhibiting works from about 20 artists from China, France, Japan, India, Russia, Malaysia, and more, all themed around cats. Artaflo Collective spotlights three artists: Chinese artist Li Yueling’s “Happy Hour” created specially for the Expo; Hong Kong artist Billy Hung’s large-scale Lucky Cat neon-inspired work; and Malaysian artist Chun Yu’s sand-based Kakaland series.

During the Expo, “MoCity x Cat is Cat” will co-host the “Purrfect Cat Talk”, covering topics such as breeds, care, nutrition, food selection, and veterinary knowledge. Experts will share tips on raising cats, health management, and food selection, providing the latest scientific and natural nutrition insights. The Hong Kong Black Cat Club will also host the CFA WCC Cat Show Competition, successfully bringing the World Cat Congress (WCC), known as the “United Nations of the Cat World,” to Hong Kong for the first time. Professionals from Australia, China, Finland, France, Germany, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the US, and Hong Kong will share the latest cat medical, welfare, and health information, and offer free public seminars to promote professional cat knowledge and foster international exchange.

This year’s Expo will showcase many popular and creative pet brands, offering a wide variety of choices for pet owners. Featured brands include: One Two Ceramic (Booth 3B-R21) from Taiwan, a creative ceramics brand using hand-painted glazing for unique pieces; Thailand’s Sofubi curatorial team Codecorner (Booth 3C-Z03) has collaborated with ten artists to create the ‘We Are All Cats’ themed zone, featuring exclusive first releases of limited-edition cat-themed designer merchandise at the event; Twenty.Two.April (Booth 3B-P50), a Thai handmade accessory brand, offers unique jewelry including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, keychains, and hair accessories, all with adorable cat motifs; MEimo (Booth 3B-P38) presents the healing character Lukchin Cat through illustrations and merchandise; Hong Kong building block brand JEKCA (Booth 3B-R19), designed for adults, features over 1,000 themed block sculptures to deliver the ultimate building experience; Space Shi Sliver Jewelry Studio(Booth 3B-N19), using patented technology to turn pet hair into unique “life diamonds” as lasting mementos for pet owners; VIPETS LTD (Booth 3C-F01), offering premium pet food and care products from around the world, with a special on Trilogy cat cans at only $1 for the first 24 customers daily.

During the Expo, the “Cats On The Big Screen” displays beautiful photos of cats provided by their owners on the stage’s big screen, allowing cat lovers to selfie with their cats in front of it. Customers who spend HK$250 with a single receipt using a Mastercard® at designated booths in the exhibition venue will have one chance to enter a lucky draw; HK$500 gets two chances, and so on, up to 10 chances per receipt. Only printed receipts are accepted, and Customers can redeem scratch cards at the activity area to instantly reveal their prize. Prizes include round-trip tickets for two to Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei, with over 3,000 prizes worth over HK$140,000 in total. (Trade Promotion Competition Licence No: 060137, 060138; Offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions.) Attendees who “Like” the “Hong Kong Cat Expo” Facebook page and follow on Instagram can get a free pair of cat ear headbands (daily limited to 2,000 pieces, while stocks last).

Hong Kong Cat Expo 2025

About Exhibition Group

Exhibition Group Limited is one of Hong Kong’s renowned exhibition companies. Our core team has been assembled since 2003, bringing together a group of innovative, experienced, and professional exhibition talents. As a leading event management company, specializing in the planning and operation of world-class public exhibitions, conferences, and trade fairs, covering a wide range of industries. With years of industry experience, we are committed to the development of exhibition and marketing businesses, gaining a prestigious reputation within the exhibition industry.

Our company organizes a variety of themed exhibitions and marketing projects, which not only receive substantial support from the business community and exhibitors but also effectively attract a large number of public participants. Each event has garnered rave reviews, resulting in a win-win situation for exhibitors in both product promotion and sales. Notable exhibitions include the Pet Show, In-Home Expo, Premium Pet Supplies Expo, Hong Kong Cat Expo, Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo, Extracurricular Activities Festival cum Teaching Materials and Supplies Expo, and Hong Kong Outdoor & Sports Expo, among others. In recent years, our company has been honored with several awards, including the “Outstanding Award for Pandemic Resilience,” “ESG Commendation Awards,” and “Innovative Exhibition Planning,” recognizing our business development achievements across various sectors.

This press release is distributed by Market Hubs Holdings Limited.

Source