Hong Kong Patient Overcomes Four IVF Failures with Taiwan NUWA Healthcare’s Precision Medicine; Taiwan Emerges as Leading Fertility Hub with One-Third the Cost of US and HK

TAIPEI and TAICHUNG, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A 38-year-old Hong Kong woman has successfully achieved pregnancy and "graduated" from her fertility journey after four previous failed IVF attempts in Hong Kong. The breakthrough came under the care of Dr. Cheng-Hsuan Wu, Vice Director of NUWA Fertility Center in Taichung, whose medical intervention identified a long-overlooked case of chronic endometritis and utilized advanced PGT-A and ERA screening technologies to ensure a successful embryo transfer.

Chronic Endometritis: The Hidden Culprit Behind Recurrent Implantation Failure

Upon her initial arrival at the clinic, the patient was disheartened, believing this was her final opportunity. Following a thorough hysteroscopy, Dr. Wu identified Chronic Endometritis as the critical cause of her past failures. Dr. Wu explained that chronic inflammation of the uterine lining alters the micro-environment, making it difficult for embryos to implant—a hidden factor frequently overlooked in cases of recurrent implantation failure.

Dr. Wu further noted that according to medical literature, approximately 30% of habitual miscarriages and recurrent failures are caused by chronic endometritis. For this patient, a two-week course of antibiotic treatment was administered to resolve the inflammation before officially commencing the IVF cycle.

Cutting-Edge Technology: PGT-A and ERA Identify the "Golden Window" for Implantation

To maximize the success rate of a single transfer for a patient with multiple previous failures, Dr. Wu utilized two key technologies:

PGT-A (Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy): Ideal for advanced maternal age or those with recurrent miscarriages. By screening for embryos with the correct number of chromosomes, PGT-A significantly reduces miscarriage rates and boosts the pregnancy rate per transfer.

ERA (Endometrial Receptivity Analysis): Every woman has a unique "window of implantation". Approximately 30% of women have a window that differs from the standard timing. ERA uses genetic testing to calculate the precise hour for transfer, ensuring the embryo is introduced when the uterine lining is at its most receptive state.

By combining high-quality embryos screened via PGT-A with the precise timing determined by ERA, Dr. Wu carefully transferred a healthy embryo, resulting in an immediate pregnancy for the patient who had nearly given up hope.

Taiwanese Reproductive Medicine: A Top Choice in Asia

Dr. Wu observed a significant increase in patients traveling to Taiwan from Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the U.S. for egg freezing, IVF, or donor egg programs. He highlighted three primary reasons for this trend:

Technical Success Rates: Taiwan’s IVF success rate is ranked second in the world, following only the United States. NUWA Healthcare features high-specification laboratories and professional embryologists, supported by precision monitoring systems that ensure treatment stability. Cost Competitiveness: The cost of IVF and egg freezing in Taiwan is approximately one-third of the prices in the U.S. and Hong Kong, offering world-class medical services at a more accessible price point. Comprehensive Medical Support: With frequent flights between Hong Kong and Taiwan and multi-language support, NUWA Healthcare offers a seamless experience. The clinic provides online consultations and flexible weekend appointments, significantly reducing the temporal and psychological burden on international patients.

"Witnessing the transformation of a patient’s despair into the joy of pregnancy not only fulfills a family’s dream but also proves the technical prowess and compassionate care of Taiwan’s medical sector on the international stage," Dr. Wu emphasized.



Dr. Cheng-Hsuan Wu of NUWA Healthcare notes the growing number of Hong Kong patients traveling to Taiwan for egg freezing or IVF treatments reflects Taiwan’s advanced medical capabilities.

For more international success stories from NUWA Healthcare:

https://www.nuwacare.com/zh-TW/stories/intl-Healthcare-Center/1

Information on IVF and Egg Freezing Seminars:

https://www.nuwacare.com/zh-TW/news/seminars/1

Comparison Guide: IVF in Hong Kong vs. Taiwan:

https://www.nuwacare.com/zh-TW/health-education/hongkong-taiwan-ivf-price

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