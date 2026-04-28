MemoMind Opens Global Pre-Orders for MemoMind One, Its First Everyday AI Glasses

Designed to look and feel like everyday eyewear, MemoMind One delivers hands-free AI assistance through discreet displays and voice interaction.

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MemoMind, the new AI hardware brand incubated by XGIMI, today announces the opening of global pre-orders for MemoMind One, its first AI glasses. Ahead of the product’s official launch in May, customers can now reserve MemoMind One on the website and unlock limited-time benefits, including preferred campaign pricing and exclusive bonuses.



MemoMind Opens Global Pre-Orders for MemoMind One, Its First AI Glasses, Ahead of Kickstarter Launch

First introduced at CES 2026 in Las Vegas and later showcased at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, MemoMind One marks XGIMI’s expansion beyond projection technology into AI-powered wearables. Drawing on more than a decade of expertise in optics and consumer hardware, MemoMind is bringing a new approach to all-day smart glasses designed to blend into everyday life.

AI Glasses Designed for Natural, Everyday Use

MemoMind One is designed to look and feel like a regular pair of glasses, making it comfortable for all-day wear. With discreet displays, speakers, and microphones built into the frame, it provides hands-free access to helpful information without interrupting daily routines. By placing information directly within the user’s field of view, MemoMind One offers a more natural way to interact with AI throughout the day.

Key features include:

Memo AI

An on-device AI assistant that provides real-time support throughout the day, including Q&A, live translation, navigation guidance and contextual assistance. An adaptive teleprompter feature helps users stay on pace while speaking or presenting.

Idea Notes

Captures voice notes instantly and converts them into organized, searchable texts helping users preserve ideas and stay focused without interruptions.

AI Recorder

Records meetings, lectures, and conversations, then generates structured summaries within seconds, making it easier to review key points and to-do lists.

Three Frame Styles with Customizable Color and Prescription Options

Because eyewear is as much about personal style as it is about technology, MemoMind One will be available in three frame styles – Nomad (Square-Round), Archive (Round), and Gotham (Square) – along with seven customizable color options. Each frame is designed for optimal comfort, fit, and durability, with prescription lens options available.

Pricing and Editions

MemoMind One will be available in two editions:

The Standard Edition starts at $599, or $699 with prescription lenses.

The Custom Edition starts at $749, or $849 with prescription lenses.

To mark the start of pre-orders, MemoMind is offering customers a chance to unlock benefits valued at up to $340. By placing a $30 deposit, customers will receive early access to the Kickstarter campaign, preferred pricing, and exclusive items, including a pair of clip-on sunglass lenses and one year of premium MemoMind app membership.

The deposit is risk-free and fully refundable after the campaign ends.

Availability

Customers worldwide can reserve MemoMind One now at MemoMind.com.

The Kickstarter campaign will launch on May 28, 2026, with first deliveries expected later this summer.

To learn more about XGIMI’s latest innovations, visit the XGIMI website , or follow @XGIMItech on Instagram, Twitter , and LinkedIn.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology.

About MemoMind

MemoMind is an AI hardware company incubated by XGIMI, the world’s leading smart projector brand. Built on years of optical engineering expertise and a refined design philosophy, Memomind brings a hardware-first approach to everyday AI.

Designed to feel natural rather than intrusive, MemoMind focuses on delivering AI that works quietly in the background, supporting users with clarity, context, and intention. Every product is crafted to be comfortable, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into daily life, enabling AI to become more effortless, more personal, and more human.

Crafted for the mindful, MemoMind believes the most powerful technology is the kind you barely notice – until you need it.

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