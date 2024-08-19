TONGLIAO, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn:

The 25th Jirem Horse Racing Festival kicked off in Tongliao, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Sunday.



The 25th Jirem Horse Racing Festival kicks off in Tongliao city, Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Aug. 18, 2024. The three-day festival features a diverse range of events including horse racing, wrestling, archery, Mongolian chess, and tug-of-war, totaling 25 competitive events across six major categories. [Photo/China.org.cn]

Running from Aug. 18 to 20, the three-day festival features 25 competitive events across six major categories including horse racing, wrestling, archery, Mongolian chess, and tug-of-war.

The festival also provides numerous facilities for tourists to experience festival activities. Visitors can participate in interactive events, shop for gifts and specialty products, enjoy unique local cuisines, and view rich displays of intangible cultural heritage.

Originally known as Jirem League, Tongliao has been hosting the horse racing festival since 1995, transforming the sporting event into a grand carnival that encompasses sports, cultural tourism, musical performances, and entertainment.

The festival has become a calling card for the city, as it aims to showcase the grassland culture and demonstrate the city’s economic dynamism.

Horse racing festival opens in N. China

Horse racing festival opens in N. China- China.org.cn

Source