Research discovers that 90% of gamers struggle with snacking whilst playing.

75% of gamers dream to dip their snacks in their favorite sauces without having to pause their game.

Heinz answered this call by introducing the ‘Hum Hum’ – a device designed to keep gamers in the zone and their snacks sauced up.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Heinz, makers of the world’s favorite ketchup, have released a revolutionary solution tackling gamers’ irrational love for Heinz. Research showed that 90% of gamers struggle with snacking whiles playing, in comes Heinz, launching the robotic snack dipper ‘Hum Hum’ at the world’s biggest gaming festival in Saudi, feeding into gamers’ irrational love for dipping their snacks in sauces. The game-changing device taps directly into that passion, built on the insight that 75% of gamers wish they could eat while playing – a near-impossible feat when their hands are busy looting, conquering, and surviving challenges.



Heinz Launches Hum Hum: The Game-Changer at Esports World Cup

The Hum Hum was designed using a state-of-the-art mechanical hand that dips and feeds gamers while they play, satisfying their irrational love for Heinz. It is triggered by pedals to ensure gamers neither never stay off their controls nor their snacks, with future versions holding promise to recognize voice commands and even face recognition.

Commenting on the launch, Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA, said: “We know that 75% of Heinz lovers wish they can dip sauces while gaming. Hum Hum is our irrational act of love to our gamer consumers’ irrational love for Heinz. It is our gift to the gaming community because every gaming session deserves to be saucy, and of course, uninterrupted.”

Visitors to the Esports World Cup can experience the future of snacking at the Heinz booth, where Hum Hum will be on full display. Gamers and fans can witness how this ingenious device works, proving once again that when it comes to snacking, “It Has To Be Heinz.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Heinzprteam@currentglobal.com

Source