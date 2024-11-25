How to choose the best marquee for your event

Well to hire a marquee is a great idea to start with if you’re planning a party. It offers shelter from the weather, which can be hard to predict these days with periods of extended rainfall or extreme heat. A marquee will keep water out on rainy days and also offer shade on hot days. Marquee hire is effective in providing a great function space in an outdoor area. Party tent hire can be built in parks, backyards, car parks, office and industrial car parks and private properties and more.

Hiring a Marquee is commonly what is done for weddings, corporate events, birthdays, government events, outdoor festivals, brand activations and more. They can be built to custom sizes. The width of the marquee hire range from 3m up to 15m, and they can be built in 3m- 5m bays. Depending on the size of your event and what you plan to put in the marquee, we can help you decide what size is suitable for you. For example, if you are having a cocktail party where a majority of the guests are standing or your using cocktail furniture, you wouldn’t need as large a marquee compared to a seated dinner where each guest will be seated around a table.

One of the main things to be aware of when hiring a party tent is to see if the space you want to place it is suitable. For example, you need to be aware are there trees near by, a low roof, power lines and so on. You also need to ensure the chosen tent size actually fits in the space you have available. Our team can come out and do a site check and measure and advise on what marquee is suitable to hire.

A marquee can be placed on concrete, grass or asphalt. The surface needs to be reasonably level. Flooring for your marquee hire package can be provided at an additional cost. This is ideal if you are hiring a marquee to go on grass. The floor will provide a stable surface for walking or dancing on. Flooring for a marquee also creates a cleaner finish and look so it is commonly hire with marquees. The marquee is held down with either weights or pegs to ensure it remains stable in adverse weather.

We offer marque hire Sydney, and can also provide marquee hire Melbourne. Our party tent hire options are endless and can also be finished with decorations such as silk lining, coloured ambient lighting, chandeliers and more. A full styling and furniture range can be placed into a packages with your party tent hire. Contact us today for party tent hire and marquee hire.