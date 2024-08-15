How to watch the new ‘Drag Race’ spinoff, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’

Alyssa Edwards will compete for the U.S. in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.’ (Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is going global in a brand new Drag Race spin-off, premiering this Friday exclusively on Paramount+. The new show will feature 12 all-star queens representing their respective 12 countries and competing for a spot in the Drag Race International Hall of Fame (plus a $200,000 prize). The inaugural cast of Drag Race Global All Stars includes Alyssa Edwards, representing the U.S. (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2). Are you ready to tune in to the newest addition to the Drag Race franchise? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

What is RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars?

RuPaul will invite 12 of the world’s best queens to return to the runway to compete in the brand new Drag Race spinoff series, Drag Race Global All Stars.

When does Drag Race Global All Stars come out?

RuPaul’s newest endeavor, Drag Race Global All Stars, premieres with two episodes this Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars competitors:

Alyssa Edwards – United States

Athena Likis – Belgium

Eva Le Queen – Philippines

Gala Varo – Mexico

Kitty Scott-Claus – United Kingdom

Kween Kong – Australia

Miranda Lebrão – Brazil

Nehellenia – Italy

Pythia – Canada

Soa de Muse – France

Tessa Testicle – Switzerland

Vanity Vain – Sweden

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars judges:

The regular panel of judges for Drag Race Global All Stars will feature RuPaul, Michelle Visage and director/choreographer Jamal Sims. The list of rotating guest judges this season includes Adriana Lima, Carson Kressley, Diane Brill, Graham Norton, and Danna Paola.

