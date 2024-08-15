United CEO expresses ‘renewed confidence’ in Boeing after meeting with new leader Ortberg

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby celebrates the opening of a new addition to its Flight Training Center in Denver, Colorado, on Feb. 22, 2024.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says he is optimistic about Boeing ‘s recovery after meeting with the manufacturer’s new chief executive.

It’s an upbeat change of tune from the head of United, a top Boeing customer that has been among the most publicly frustrated about the plane maker’s problems, which have led to delayed deliveries of dozens of aircraft.

Kirby and Boeing’s new CEO, Robert “Kelly” Ortberg, had lunch earlier this week in the Dallas area. Kirby said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that he “was not only encouraged by what I heard, but I also came away with a renewed confidence that Boeing is on the right path and will recover faster than most expect.”

United has 484 unfilled orders with Boeing, according to the manufacturer’s website.

Ortberg also met with American Airlines CEO Robert Isom earlier this week, according to a person familiar with the matter who wasn’t authorized to speak with the media.