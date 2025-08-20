Hurricane Erin prompts beach closures and emergency declarations across multiple states

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coastal towns across parts of the United States are bracing for the wrath of Hurricane Erin, with officials closing beaches and warning of rip currents.

Hurricane Erin has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, with strengthening expected through Thursday night, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect from Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina, to the North Carolina-Virginia border, as FOX Weather reported.

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, has already conducted multiple water rescues on Monday and Tuesday due to rip currents.

“These swells are producing powerful rip currents that can create extremely hazardous swimming conditions,” Sam Proffitt, director of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue, said to FOX Weather.

Forecasters are warning of high winds and life-threatening rip currents into Friday.

Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor, shared a stark warning to beachgoers, noting that public beaches are closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Rip currents can sweep even strong swimmers out to sea quickly,” Adams said on X.

A tropical storm warning has been placed in effect from Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina, to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Tropical storm watches, meanwhile, have been placed in Virginia and North Carolina, and in Bermuda.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein wrote on X, “Hurricane Erin is expected to impact North Carolina.”

Stein declared a state of emergency “to assist with the response and to mobilize resources.”

Seven individuals were recently caught in a rip current at a beach in Seaside Heights, New Jersey — leaving one dead.

The situation prompted Mayor Anthony Vaz to close swimming in the oceans after hours when lifeguards are off the clock.

He told Fox News Digital those who don’t comply could face “arrest.”

As of Wednesday morning, there were 61 current deaths from rip currents so far this year, according to the National Weather Service.

Tom Gill, United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) vice president, told Fox News Digital that it’s important for visitors to “only swim when lifeguards are on duty.”

“One reason beaches set swimming hours is to provide specific times when swimmers will be protected by lifeguards on duty,” said Gill.

“The USLA has determined the chance of a fatal drowning on a guarded beach is 1 in 18 million,” he said.

Chris Brewster of the USLA told Fox News Digital recently that most people are not aware of rip currents while they’re in the water.

“They notice that they’re further away from the beach than they thought they were, then typically they try to swim back toward the shore and realize they’re making no progress,” said Brewster.

This then “causes panic and that leads them to expend a lot of energy,” he said. That’s what “results in the drowning ultimately.”

“The big picture is that once you realize this is going on, don’t fight the current, because you won’t win,” said Brewster.

“Relax, float and then try to swim out of the rip.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

