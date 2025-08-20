I’m a pro baker, and my most-reached-for kitchen items are all $30 or less

Cast iron is right up there when it comes to durable cookware materials, and my Lodge skillet is still going strong after over a decade, but these things can last a century! It’s so sturdy that it can be used on any stove type and even over a fire.

Because iron is excellent at retaining and distributing heat, nothing will give you a better sear on your steak or crispy exterior on your potatoes. I often go the sweet route, from the literal best chocolate chip pancakes I’ve ever made to cinnamon rolls and cornbread.

A lot of people are intimidated by cast iron cookware maintenance, but seasoning is simple. All you need to do is scrub the skillet with mild dish soap and warm water, then apply a thin coat of vegetable oil on the inside and outside of the pan. Place it on the top rack of a 450-500°F oven, upside down, with a baking sheet on the bottom rack to collect any oil drippings. Keep it in for an hour, let it cool and you’re good to go.

When it comes to cleaning, this is a job you’ll want to do by hand (sorry, dishwashers remove the seasoning and can cause rust). But it’s really simple: Just use water and a tiny bit of dish soap if needed (I usually don’t). Lightly scrub with a non-abrasive sponge or cloth, then dry really well. Apply a light coating of oil, then wipe off with a paper towel. If there’s any caked-on mess, Lodge’s instructions say to simmer some water in it for a few minutes to help loosen the residue.

