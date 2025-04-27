I scrolled through 100+ best Walmart deals to shop this weekend so you don’t have to — here’s what to buy

Fact: Homemade ice cream just tastes better than the supermarket stuff. That’s because, as with most foods, the fresher the ingredients, the better. “But who wants to make their own?” You will, once you have the Ninja Creami. It’s easy, even fun, to use, and you can whip up a batch of your favorite flavor anytime the craving strikes.

Yahoo Senior Tech Writer, Rick Broida, put the Creami to the test and said, “There’s a certain mad-scientist joy that comes from creating or discovering a delicious recipe. I think it’s especially great for the health-minded, as it affords total control over your ingredients (unlike the pints you buy at the store).” Check out his full review for more.

