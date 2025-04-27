Phase 3 of the 2025 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows Officially Opens

Focusing on New Opportunities in Sports, Outdoor, and Baby Products Markets

HONG KONG, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Phase 3 of the 2025 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows officially opened today and will run until April 30 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. The four-day event covering two major trade shows: “Sports & Outdoor Show” and “Baby & Children’s Products Show.” The exhibition brings together more than 700 exhibitors from across Asia, focusing on three core areas: “Product Upgrades,” “Community Scenarios,” and “Customization Services,” showcasing diverse products including camping supplies and equipment, fitness equipment, water sports gear, outdoor sports products, sportswear, and accessories, creating an efficient and precise international sourcing platform for global professional buyers. The concurrent Baby & Children’s Products Show focuses on displaying various maternal and infant products and related services, including baby toys, strollers, safety seats, and baby furniture. The exhibition is expected to attract nearly 15,000 visitors, promoting industry exchange and business cooperation.



Sports & Outdoor Show: World Cup-Themed Area Leads the Trend

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, global sourcing demand for sports products is expected to rise significantly. The show has specially set up a “World Cup-themed Area,” showcasing diverse categories including sports equipment, apparel, souvenirs, and customized promotional items. The area brings together international brand manufacturing partners and vertical domain specialists to precisely meet market demands.

Exhibitors will showcase products made from sustainable materials, responding to global market concerns about green manufacturing. For example, Maxstar, which has collaborated with Pepsi and Coca-Cola, will display an eco-friendly football series made from renewable materials, injecting sustainable development value into traditional sports products; Healy Sportswear and Normzl are offering flexible B2B customization services where everything from jersey colors to team logo designs and cultural totem elements can be personalized to meet diverse market needs; while in the area of cultural derivatives, some exhibitors are breaking through homogenization challenges by combining World Cup elements with team IP to explore the cultural value-added potential of event economics.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, points out: “The World Cup is both a golden window for driving order growth and an important opportunity for companies to upgrade products and innovate services. Companies need to balance short-term order pressure with long-term brand value.”

Outdoor Products Moving Toward Multi-Scenario Application Era

Beyond the World Cup-themed area, outdoor sports products are also showing innovative trends. A series of products such as camping equipment, mountain climbing gear, and water activity supplies are gradually transforming from single-tool attributes to carriers of lifestyle, embodying the industry development direction of “function as application scenario,” injecting new momentum into the outdoor equipment market. Taking the well-known outdoor brand TMZ as an example, they are exhibiting their latest foldable camping cart, made of durable materials with scenario-based design elements that achieve seamless transition between function and usage scenarios. Its detachable oil-resistant tabletop can flexibly adapt to different outdoor situations such as transportation, dining, and barbecue, fully meeting diversified camping needs. This innovative “function as application scenario” design not only caters to market demand for multi-scenario applications but also opens up new growth space for the outdoor products industry.

To enhance the on-site experience for visitors, the exhibition features multiple sports-themed activities, including a sports carnival, PICKLEBALL experience zone, and football interactive area. The exhibition also joins with the Sports Performance and Functional Fitness Federation of Hong Kong, China to organize Indoor Triathlon Invitation Competition, inviting athletes to compete on-site, vividly demonstrating the unique charm of skiing, cycling, and rowing triathlon. Meanwhile, Global Sources Hong Kong Shows is partnering for the first time with Po Leung Kuk Youth Affairs Department to organize the “Emerging Sports Promotion Day,” featuring demonstrations by award-winning coaches and introducing the emerging sport “Extreme Speed Disc,” which was independently developed by Po Leung Kuk and recognized by the Flying Disc Federation of Hong Kong, China and China Hong Kong Newly Emerged Sports Association. In addition, Wing Chun Master Lam Shu-shing will make a personal appearance to demonstrate Ip Man-Leung Sheung Wing Chun techniques, adding a highlight of traditional martial arts culture to the exhibition.

John Kao adds: “These immersive themed activities are gradually reshaping traditional business matching methods. Through various sports experiences, buyers and suppliers can more intuitively feel product value in real application, thereby establishing deeper consensus on product functions and market needs. This is the core purpose of Global Sources setting up themed activity areas.”

Baby & Children’s Products Show: Smart and Emotional Design Leads Industry New Directions

The Baby & Children’s Products Show focuses on diverse products including baby supplies, toys, clothing, strollers, safety seats, and baby furniture, aiming to build an efficient connection platform for upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry chain, promoting technological upgrades and innovative cooperation. The maternal and infant industry is currently transitioning from “meeting basic needs” to a development stage that emphasizes both “technology-enabled safety” and “emotional value co-creation.” The exhibition perfectly presents this transformation, serving as a weather vane for market trends in the next six months to a year.

In terms of infant care products, as scientific parenting concepts become popular, intelligent applications are increasingly mature. Exhibitor Vizolink’s AI baby monitoring system integrates millimeter-wave radar with visual AI, supporting functions such as sleep apnea alerts and continuous temperature monitoring, providing real-time warnings of potential risks, greatly enhancing the safety and technological protection of family childcare, becoming an important representative of baby products moving from function-oriented to intelligent upgrades.

At the same time, emotional design is rapidly emerging in the field of baby products. Brands are incorporating elements of childlike fun, aesthetics, and storytelling by combining community scenarios, not only enhancing product added value but also strengthening emotional connections between users and products, exploring new growth paths. For example, the brand Zoyzoii under Shenzhen Miker Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on children’s travel product design, cleverly integrating natural elements with childlike styles, transforming practical items such as backpacks and water bottles into children’s growth companions. The exhibition displays series products such as bear-shaped backpacks, mushroom-shaped backpacks, and natural-style water bottles, which are exquisite in appearance and combine practicality with emotional value, fully demonstrating the development trend of the baby products market’s increasing emphasis on emotional connection and product design.

Digital Transformation Reaches Milestone, Continues to Lead Sourcing Revolution

2025 marks an important milestone for Global Sources Online (GSOL) as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. As the world’s first international O2O sourcing platform, GSOL continues to upgrade trade models through digital innovation and deepens online-offline integration through the “Global Sources Hong Kong Shows,” building a seamlessly connected global trade ecosystem. This exhibition integrates professional digital platforms, cloud exhibition systems, and intelligent matching technology to provide full-scenario efficient connection services for buyers and sellers, continuously promoting digital transformation and further optimizing procurement experiences. In addition, the simultaneously launched Show Genie APP realizes instant entry with QR code scanning, personalized exhibition route planning, and online note-taking functions, not only significantly improving visitor efficiency but also bringing more on-site traffic and online business opportunities to exhibitors, helping trade partners seize opportunities in the digital wave.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized multichannel Online-to-Offline (O2O) sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through its online platform GlobalSources.com, mobile apps, industry-specific trade shows, and tailored business matching. Global Sources’ unique services have successfully provided efficient and convenient commercial services to over 14 million registered international buyers and users.

