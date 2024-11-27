I’m a furniture snob, and these 12 Walmart Black Friday deals are worth it

Who says you have to spend a fortune at a fancy furniture store to get high-end style? I’m an interior designer, which means I spend my days making people’s living spaces look chic and stylish. And I’m here to tell you Walmart — yes, Walmart! — has some great finds that look and feel luxe at its Black Friday sale.

My favorite Walmart finds that look designer-worthy (without the astronomical price tag, of course) all have one thing in common: Bespoke details. Think the nailheads on this linen-look headboard or the art-deco arches and fluted glass on this stunning buffet. They may seem small, but these thoughtful touches really do make a big difference when it comes to standout home decor pieces.

I’ve been scouring the home section at Walmart’s big Black Friday sale, and I’m sharing more of my favorite furniture pieces below. I found impressive deals from popular brands like Serta and Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line that you’ll want to grab before they’re gone.

Walmart A quality mattress is essential for a good night’s sleep — and that’s something we all need. Amirite? This Serta is on sale for what feels like highway robbery. Save $1,350 on the classic spring mattress that’s fit with over 800 coils and 3 zones for lower back support. It’s even available in a variety of sizes and firmness. This medium is ideal for back, side and stomach sleepers. $449 at Walmart

Walmart You know that feeling of sliding into crisp sheets in a nice hotel? Well, you can have that same five-star experience by making the bed with this microfiber set. It’s available in more than 50 colors, so there’s something to match every style and look. And you can scoop it up in other sizes, too — twin, full and king. $18 at Walmart

Walmart At about 40 inches wide, this console can go anywhere: the front entry, a snug hallway or behind a sofa. Rattan details add coastal elegance and boho panache. Two storage drawers make this a convenient catchall and the lower shelf makes accessorizing a breeze. Double up to extend the length for a long wall — these pieces are designed to fit side by side and are priced as single or a pair. Lighten it up further with the airy light oak or stick with this warmer tone. $116 at Walmart

Walmart Is there anything Drew Barrymore can’t do? Her Walmart-exclusive kitchen line is one of my faves and her furniture is up there too. This loose-cushioned sectional — available in gray, charcoal, vanilla and taupe — adds casual elegance to your sitting rooms. It includes a left wedge, armless chair, right wedge, ottoman and three small accent pillows for a versatile layout. The stain-resistant fabric means you don’t have to worry if you spill something on it. $748 at Walmart

Walmart With a bespoke detail of shining nailheads and faux linen fabric, it’s no wonder this headboard is a Walmart bestseller. The camelback curve softens your bedroom, while the upholstery gently cradles your head while you sit up and read at night. Give your bedroom some polish with this gem that’s less than $90. $87 at Walmart

Walmart I’m drawn to architectural details, like the beautiful arch of this bookcase cabinet combo. Classic shaker doors keep it casual, while dark hardware provides contrast against the oak finish. My suggestion: Display books and decorative objects on top and store unsightly bric-a-brac underneath. Also available in sleek black, even the legs are showing off their curves. $310 at Walmart

Walmart First introduced by Danish designer Hans Wegner in 1950, the Wishbone chair has become a symbol of mid-century modern design. Walmart’s version arrives as a pair at this discounted price. They’re made of American ash wood topped with an environmentally friendly wax coating, without any paint or formaldehyde, and I love an eco-friendly, non-toxic product. The seat is hand-woven, allowing for comfort and durability. You can dress up your kitchen or dining room with this classic. $290 at Walmart

Walmart Simple in design but ergonomic all the way, this standing desk is the perfect blend of form and function. Available in multiple finishes, it will complete your home office and work well with any aesthetic. Electronically controlled, the height adjusts from 29 to 48 inches with two-position memory functions, so it lifts to your settings conveniently and quickly. $100 at Walmart

Walmart Mirrors reflect light in the room, leaving it bright and airy. Use as an accent piece in your living spaces or add one to your bedroom, dressing area or entry so you can be sure you look your best before you leave the house. The elegant arch provides detail while the frame is clean and simple. Hang on the wall or stand. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Rich ebonized wood, sexy arches, patterned glass — I’m swooning over the design of this buffet. Fit with drawers and cabinets, it’s ideal storage for your dining room, kitchen, living room … just about anywhere. I’m digging this cool coastal gray, but it’s also available in a crisp white with a wood top that works well with traditional or farmhouse-style homes. For under $200, you can’t go wrong. $186 at Walmart

Walmart Made of 100% wood and replete with natural knots and tree rings, this set of nesting end tables is a steal. You’ll get two heights: 16 inches (great as a coffee table) and 18 inches (ideal as a side table), for housing drinks, books or lamps. I personally love how the natural wood quickly warms up a room. Use in your den, living room or beside your favorite bedroom reading chair. $190 at Walmart

Walmart An easy way to make any room in your home look more chic? Add an accent chair, like this one from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful home decor collection. The rounded design is sleek and modern, but rest assured this chair is still super comfy to sit in. $198 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that’s 50% off — and score early access to Walmart’s upcoming Cyber Monday sale. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Source