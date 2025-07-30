I’m a mom and a dietitian — these are my top picks for the best kids’ multivitamins

Feeding kids can feel like a full-time job. One day they’re happily dipping carrot sticks into ranch dressing and the next they’re surviving on snack pouches and air. Good nutrition in these early years is crucial for supporting your child’s brain and physical development. It may even reduce their risk of chronic conditions later in life. While not every kid needs one, the best multivitamin for kids can help fill in the gaps and support your child’s growing body.

“I think of multivitamins as a little insurance policy for days when meals don’t go as planned, because let’s face it, that happens,” says pediatric dietitian and lactation consultant Brittany Brown, adding, “While they can help fill small gaps, they’re not a replacement for colorful fruits, veggies and family meals around the table.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, most healthy kids don’t need a daily multivitamin. The best way to know if your child could benefit from one? Talk with your pediatrician. They can help you figure out if your child has any nutrient gaps, and may even recommend lab work to check for deficiencies. “Common signs of possible nutrient deficiencies in kids include things like pale skin, low energy, mood changes, constipation, brittle nails or hair, stunted growth or delays in development,” says says Alicia Miller, a pediatric nutrition specialist. Miller adds that a multivitamin may also be necessary if your little one is super picky, has feeding challenges or follows a more limited diet, like a vegan or vegetarian diet.

As a registered dietitian and a mom to two little ones, I get how challenging it can be to juggle work, kids’ ever-changing food preferences and finding the time to plan, shop and cook healthy meals. I also know just how overwhelming the supplement aisle can be. That’s why I personally reviewed 20 multivitamins for kids, narrowing it down to 12 top picks based on key criteria like nutritional quality, third-party testing, added sugar content and use of artificial additives, like dyes. Each supplement was evaluated through both my professional lens as a dietitian and my real-life perspective as a parent — and every one earned the seal of approval from my very honest 4-year-old taste tester. Keep reading to see which multis made the final cut and are worth talking to your pediatrician about.

The products included on this list are dietary supplements. Statements about these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Dietary supplements are not appropriate for everyone and may interact with other supplements or medications, so talk to your health care provider before adding a dietary supplement to your routine.

Best overall multivitamin for kids

Kelli McGrane, RD Hiya Kids Daily Multivitamin breezed into the top overall spot thanks to its comprehensive formulation, minimal ingredient list and kid-approved taste. As a dietitian, I particularly appreciate its chewable — rather than gummy — form, which is not only better from a dental hygiene perspective, but also results in a multi with zero added sugar or artificial ingredients. Founded by dads in search of a multivitamin that wasn’t filled with added sugar, artificial dyes and other additives, Hiya’s flagship supplement was formulated with the help of pediatricians to ensure it contains key nutrients that kids tend not to get enough of in their diets. Specifically, the multi contains 15 essential vitamins and minerals, many of which are sourced from whole foods. Another thing that really stands out about this multivitamin is that, except for vitamin D, none of the nutrients are included at 100% or more of the Daily Value (DV). This makes it ideal for simply bridging gaps in your child’s diet. It’s worth noting there’s no iron in this formula. If your pediatrician has recommended an iron-containing vitamin, that could be a downside. But for many families, this is actually a plus. Iron can be hard to tolerate, sometimes causing constipation, and too much of it isn’t safe — so skipping it can be a smart choice if your child is already getting enough from foods like chicken, beef, legumes, nuts or fortified bread and cereal. I’ve subscribed to Hiya off and on since my oldest was 2. Besides all of the things I mentioned above — formulation, ingredient list, etc. — I was drawn in by its subscription model. Your first shipment includes a refillable glass jar, a pouch of vitamins and stickers for your kid to decorate their bottle with. After that, refills are delivered to your door each month in a compact, eco-friendly pouch — no need to remember to reorder. As a busy working parent, I really appreciate being able to check one more thing off my monthly to-do list. As for taste, my son says they have a fruity flavor and likes crunching into them. However, about every four months or so, he tends to get bored with the flavors. When that happens, we switch to a different multivitamin for a bit, then restart the subscription when he’s ready. Speaking of which, managing your subscription is easy. You can email the support team or click the “Manage Account” link in your original order confirmation. I’ve reached out to customer service several times over the years and have always been impressed by how responsive they are. Pros Chewable rather than gummy form

No added sugar

No artificial dyes, flavors or sweeteners

Eco-friendly reusable container with stickers to decorate with

Toddler- and kid-approved taste

Comprehensive formulation

Third-party tested for purity Cons Subscription required

Doesn’t contain omega-3s

Isn’t third-party tested for potency

Only available on the company’s website $30 at Hiya

More multivitamins for kids we like in 2025

Kelli McGrane, RD SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas is my second favorite kids’ vitamin, and my pick as the best gummy option. These fruit-flavored gummies deliver 16 essential nutrients, many of which are present in easier-to-absorb forms. I also like that they’re third-party tested for purity and potency to ensure label accuracy. The standout feature, however, is that this multi includes omega-3 fatty acids — essential fats that play a key role in brain and eye development. This added benefit is one reason it made pediatric dietitian and founder of The Toddler Kitchen, Ali Ellis‘s, list of top picks. “Smarty Pants Kids Multi & Omegas is a good choice when omega-3s are a priority. Many multivitamins don’t include omega-3s, so this can be a helpful option when looking to include this nutrient,” she says. My son said these gummies are the best because “they taste very yummy.” While its sweet taste definitely helps when it comes to getting kids to actually take their vitamins, it also means you’ll want to keep them stored safely out of reach, just like you would with any supplement, to prevent accidental overconsumption. SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas are also one of the more budget-friendly options out there, and they’re widely available both online and in stores, making them a convenient and affordable pick for many families. Just keep in mind that they don’t contain as many minerals as some other multis. For most kids, that’s not a problem, but it’s always a good idea to check with your pediatrician to make sure this formula fits your child’s needs. Pros Includes omega-3 fatty acids

Affordable and widely available

Kid-friendly taste and texture

Third-party tested for purity and potency Cons Isn’t vegan-friendly

Doesn’t contain as many minerals as some others on our list

Contains 3 grams of added sugar per serving $14 at Amazon

Kelli McGrane, RD MaryRuth Organics Kids Vitamins is a great option to consider. It’s one of the few gummy multivitamins that’s both sugar-free and vegan-friendly. My son gave the fruity flavor a thumbs-up. While he wasn’t too happy that the serving size was just one gummy, he said the taste was “delicious” and liked that it didn’t stick to his teeth like some other gummies do. Nutritionally, this multivitamin isn’t as comprehensive as many others on our list. Notably, it contains very few minerals, and most nutrients are present in amounts under 50% of the DV for kids 4 and older. This makes it a good pick for topping off a fairly balanced diet, but not the best fit if your child needs a more robust multivitamin. It’s also low in vitamin D — delivering 15% of the DV. For kids who are getting vitamin D through other sources, like fortified milk, this isn’t a concern. But it’s worth being aware of and talking with your pediatrician about. MaryRuth Organics has a strong following among health-conscious families, thanks to its focus on organic ingredients and sustainable manufacturing practices. Pros Zero added sugar

Tasty gummy form

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free

Third-party tested for purity and potency Cons Sweetened with xylitol, which may cause digestive side effects

Relatively low in vitamin D

Doesn’t contain as many minerals as some others on our list $24 at Amazon

Kelli McGrane, RD Nature Made Kids First Multi with Omega-3 costs about $0.25 per serving, making it the most budget-friendly option on our list. Similar to SmartyPants, it stands out for its inclusion of omega-3 fatty acids. Despite being sourced from fish oil, there’s zero fishy smell or taste. Each 1 gummy-sized serving provides 10 essential vitamins and minerals, including zinc, vitamin D and several B vitamins, like folic acid. Notably missing are several minerals, like magnesium and iron, which may be a pro or a con depending on your child’s diet. As with many Nature Made supplements, this kids’ gummy vitamin is verified by U.S. Pharmacopeia — an independent organization that ensures safe manufacturing practices and tests for label accuracy. The supplement is also free of artificial dyes, flavors and sweeteners. However, unlike SmartyPants, Nature Made Kids First Multi doesn’t use organic ingredients. If choosing mostly organic is important to your family, that might be a drawback — but for many parents, the cost savings may make it a worthwhile trade-off. Pros Affordable

U.S. Pharmacopeia-verified

No artificial flavors, sweeteners or dyes

Includes omega-3 fatty acids Cons 2 grams of added sugar per serving

Tester had mixed reviews on taste

Isn’t vegan-friendly

Doesn’t contain many minerals $18 at Nature Made

Kelli McGrane, RD 7 to 15 mg, depending on your child’s age and sex. For reference, 3 ounces of chicken or tuna provides 1 mg, while a 1/2 cup of spinach delivers 3 mg of iron. For kids who consistently fall short of their daily iron needs and have been confirmed to have low iron levels, a supplement like Renzo’s Picky Eater Multivitamin with Iron may be a good choice. The multivitamin comes in an easy-to-take dissolvable tablet form, which my son said tastes like berry yogurt. The tablets have divots in the middle, allowing parents to easily cut them in half to better customize the dose based on their child’s age or pediatrician’s recommendations. Each 1/2 tablet provides 6.82 mg of iron, which is 49% of the DV for kids ages 2 and 3 and 68% of the DV for kids 4–8. Keep in mind that this high iron content isn’t necessary or safe for all kids. “While many kids could use a bit more iron, too much can be harmful,” cautions Brown. Miller agrees, adding, “Too much iron can cause issues like constipation, nausea, vomiting or in high doses, even organ damage.” Besides iron, the multivitamin provides 17 additional essential vitamins and minerals, some of which are present in doses at 100% of the DV for kids 4 and older. For this reason, along with the high iron content, this multi is geared more toward kids with limited diets rather than those just needing that little something extra for an otherwise balanced diet. Pros NSF-Certified

No added sugar

Pleasant yogurt-like taste

Easy to tailor dose if needed Cons High nutrient amounts aren’t necessary or appropriate for all kids

Sweetened with xylitol, which may cause digestive side effects $26 at Amazon

Kelli McGrane, RD SmartyPants Toddler Multivitamin Gummies is my overall top pick for this age group thanks to its inclusion of omega-3s — key for brain development — and multiple certifications ensuring label accuracy, ingredient quality and absence of major allergens. My youngest, who usually isn’t a fan of fruit snacks or gummy textures, surprised me by happily gobbling these up. Unlike some other gummy vitamins, SmartyPants Toddler isn’t overly moist or sticky, which made them more appealing. As both a mom and a dietitian, I also appreciate that the updated formula contains 50% less added sugar. It’s a great low-sugar option, especially for families looking to avoid sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners. That said, the downsides are similar to the kids’ version: It doesn’t include many minerals, such as iron, and the sweet taste might be a bit too tempting for little ones. Be sure to store the bottle out of reach to avoid accidental overconsumption. Still, with its thoughtful formulation, third-party testing, budget-friendly price and wide availability, this supplement offers good value that’s toddler- and parent-approved. Pros Third-party tested for purity and potency

Contains omega-3 fatty acids

New formulation contains just 1.5 g of added sugar

Certified allergen free

Formulated specifically for toddlers

Toddler-approved taste and texture Cons Contains added sugar

Doesn’t include iron or several other minerals $18 at Amazon

Types of kids’ multivitamins

Gummy: Perhaps the most popular option, gummy vitamins have kid-appeal thanks to their sweet taste and chewy texture. They can be a good option for kids who dislike or have difficulty taking chewable vitamins. Other than safety concerns around overconsumption, the main drawbacks are these vitamins are often high in added sugar and aren’t vegan-friendly. They also tend to contain few minerals, which may be a pro or con, depending on your child’s needs.

Chewable or dissolvable tablets: Chewable and dissolvable tablets are typically lower in added sugar than gummies and tend to have more comprehensive formulations. The downsides? They’re often chalky and not always a hit with kids.

Liquid: Liquid kids’ multivitamins are typically either flavored and administered via a measuring spoon or cup, or unflavored and stirred into a cool food or beverage. They may be a better choice for younger kids or those who dislike taking other supplement forms. However, many liquid products have a shorter shelf-life and can have a strong taste or thick, syrupy texture that kids might not like.

Powder: Powder multivitamins are similar to liquid ones in that they can be stirred into a cool food or beverage, making them handy for picky eaters or younger kids. However, depending on the powder, it may alter the taste of the food or beverage you add it to. These products also tend to be pricier and harder to find.

Soft gel: For older kids and teens, a swallowable soft gel may be worth considering. Similar to an adult multivitamin, soft gel formulations are typically readily absorbed, free of added sugar and offer a comprehensive nutrient lineup. These products aren’t suitable for younger kids who are unable to swallow pills.

Organic: Some kids’ multivitamins are made with vitamins and minerals sourced from organic, whole foods rather than synthetic ingredients. While there’s no clear consensus on which is better, limited research suggests that whole food–derived nutrients may be easier for the body to digest and absorb. That said, these types of multivitamins are often more expensive. Whether they’re the right choice for your family comes down to your personal preferences and budget.

Factors to consider when shopping for multivitamins for kids

Once you and your pediatrician have determined that your child might benefit from a multivitamin, the next step is deciding which product to buy. Here are a few key considerations to keep in mind while browsing the supplement aisle:

Age-appropriate formulation: “Be sure the multivitamin is formulated for children, as their nutrient needs differ from those of adults. The doses are lower in a kid’s multivitamin,” says Hill. This is by far the most important factor to consider when shopping. Also, keep in mind that not all children’s vitamins are appropriate for all ages. If you have a toddler, be especially careful to check the label and make sure the product is safe and suitable for their age group.

Included nutrients: The nutrients to look for in a multivitamin really depend on your child’s diet and whether they’ve been found to be low or deficient in specific areas. That said, there are a few key nutrients that are generally good to look for in a kids’ multivitamin. “Calcium, vitamin D, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12 (especially for vegetarian or vegan children) and zinc are some important ones to consider,” says Ellis.

Nutrient amounts: Equally important as which nutrients are included in a multivitamin is how much of each is provided. With the exception of vitamin D, I generally recommend choosing multivitamins that contain less than 100% of the DV for most nutrients. Unless your child has a diagnosed deficiency, they likely don’t need high doses — and in some cases, too much of certain nutrients can actually do more harm than good.

Form: “When choosing a multivitamin for kids, one key factor to consider is the form. Young children may not be able to swallow tablets, so chewables, powders or liquids may be more appropriate. Gummy vitamins are quite popular, but it is important to use caution with these and store them out of reach as they look and taste like candy,” says Ellis. Ultimately, the best form is the one your child can take safely.

Sweeteners: Ideally, look for products with no more than 2 grams of added sugar per serving. Some products use natural sugar substitutes, like monk fruit, or artificial sweeteners, like xylitol, to add sweetness without added sugar. While generally well-tolerated, some artificial sweeteners can cause digestive side effects, like bloating, and kids may not always like the taste or aftertaste of sweeteners like monk fruit or stevia.

Colors and flavors: When possible, opt for products that are naturally colored and sweetened using ingredients like fruit or vegetable juice.

Allergies: If your child has a food allergy, it’s important to choose a supplement that’s free of the allergen and ideally made in an allergen-free facility. This helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination and gives you extra peace of mind.

Third-party testing: To make sure your child’s multivitamin actually contains the nutrients listed on the label — and is free from contaminants like heavy metals — look for products that are tested for purity and potency. Ideally, choose ones that are certified by trusted third-party organizations such as NSF or USP.

Value: There are kids’ multivitamins available at a range of prices. Choose a product that doesn’t sacrifice on quality but still fits your budget.

How we chose

To help you make an informed decision for your child, I drew from my experience as a mom and registered dietitian — along with insights from four pediatric dietitians. Combining expert guidance with years of reviewing supplements, I carefully evaluated 20 kids’ multivitamins and personally tested 12 of them with the help of my own two little ones (a toddler and a preschooler). I considered everything from ingredient quality and nutrient content to taste, added sugar and how easy they are for kids to take. The result? A list of dietitian-approved multivitamins that kids will actually take.

Other multivitamins for kids we tested

We tested 12 kids’ multivitamins to find the ones that parents, experts and kids can agree on. (Kelli McGrane, RD) (Kelli McGrane, RD)

In my search for the best multivitamins for kids, six products didn’t quite make the final cut, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth considering. Depending on your child’s specific needs or preferences, one of these runner-ups may still be a great fit. Here’s a closer look at the other contenders:

EllaOlla Kids’ Essential Multivitamin : EllaOlla stands out from other vitamin brands with its line of toddler- and kid-friendly vitamin powders — a unique option for families looking to avoid gummies or pills. It was one of Ellis’s top picks for its “good variety of key vitamins and minerals” and how easily it mixes into a range of foods. I was genuinely impressed by how truly tasteless and undetectable it was when I stirred it into my son’s overnight oats. That said, there were a couple of drawbacks. Since my son rarely finishes an entire meal or drink in one sitting, I couldn’t be sure how much of the nutrients he actually consumed. It’s also on the pricier side, at $49 for 30 servings.

Nordic Naturals Nordic Berries : Nordic Naturals is one of my go-to supplement brands, thanks to its use of third-party testing and commitment to transparency — it’s one of the few companies that makes its testing results easily accessible online. Its Nordic Berries gummy is also one of the most comprehensive kids multivitamins I’ve come across. I especially appreciate that it includes choline, a nutrient that plays a key role in brain development and isn’t found in many children’s multis. My son loved the taste — he said it reminded him of orange juice — but one major drawback is the sugar content. With 8 grams of added sugar per 4-gummy serving, it’s one of the highest-sugar options out there, which may be a deal breaker for some families.

OLLY Kids Multi Gummy Worms : These gummy worm-shaped gummies were a close contender for our “best gummy” pick. These gummies are naturally flavored and colored, third-party tested for purity and potency, contain just 2 grams of added sugar and offer a good variety of vitamins and minerals. The biggest difference between it and SmartyPants is OLLY’s kids’ vitamin doesn’t include omega-3s. However, for kids who eat fish regularly, these gummy worms may be a better pick.

Flintstones Complete Chewable : Considered the OG kids’ multivitamin by many parents, Flintstones Vitamins are still going strong and now come in both gummy and chewable options. Since I had already tested several gummies, I went with the Complete Chewable. The classic chalky texture from my own childhood is still there, though the taste was a bit more sour than I remembered. My son didn’t seem to mind, but the flavor might be off-putting for some kids. Nutritionally, it’s a comprehensive formula, with many vitamins present at 100% of the DV, making it a better fit for kids with very limited diets or those needing extra support. However, it does contain artificial ingredients, including food dyes, which may be a dealbreaker for some families.

Li’l Critters Gummy Vites : It’s clear why this multivitamin is so popular on Amazon: It’s affordable, and the gummy bear shape and sweet taste is sure to be a hit with kids — though my toddler found them too sticky for his taste. As with many other gummy vitamins, it doesn’t contain many minerals and isn’t suitable for vegan diets. Unlike Nature Made Kids’ multivitamin, Li’l Critters doesn’t contain omega-3s and isn’t third-party tested for purity and potency.

Zarbee’s Complete Kids Multivitamin Gummies + Immune Support: This honey-sweetened multivitamin is unique in that it contains black elderberry extract, which may help support your child’s immune system and prevent or shorten the duration of respiratory illnesses, though more research is needed. Suitable for kids ages 2 to 12, it provides a good range of vitamins, though doesn’t contain many minerals. It’s free of artificial dyes, flavors and sweeteners and contains 1 gram of added sugar per gummy. It’s also third-party tested for label accuracy. The biggest drawback is the taste, which my son said was too tart.

FAQs

Are kids’ multivitamins worth it?

It depends. Most healthy kids who generally eat a balanced diet don’t need to take a multivitamin daily. Instead, they might benefit from a multivitamin on days when their appetite is low or during periods of extreme pickiness. Some multivitamins contain smaller amounts of key nutrients and could be helpful for simply bridging gaps in your child’s diet. That said, multivitamins can be helpful for ensuring adequate nutrient intake in kids who are at risk for nutrient inadequacies or deficiencies.

“Some signs that suggest a child may benefit from a multivitamin include noticeable changes in energy or focus, ongoing fatigue, growth concerns or frequent illness. Additionally, if a child has a very limited diet or is consistently excluding entire food groups over a long period of time, a multivitamin may be helpful. If there are any concerns about nutrient gaps or growth, it’s always best to consult with your child’s healthcare provider to determine the root cause and appropriate supplementation,” says Ellis.

Can kids’ multivitamins cause constipation?

Yes, some nutrients, especially iron and calcium, can be constipating in some kids. If your child has fewer than three bowel movements in a week, it’s best to talk with a pediatrician or registered dietitian to determine the root cause.

Are kids multivitamin HSA/FSA eligible?

Most over-the-counter kids’ supplements are not HSA or FSA eligible, unless prescribed by a pediatrician. That said, eligibility requirements vary, so it’s worth double checking with your HSA or FSA plan provider

What is the best multivitamin for kids with ADHD?

The best multivitamin for kids with ADHD depends on your child’s diet. Research on supplements to help manage ADHD symptoms in kids is limited. That said, being low in certain nutrients, including vitamin D, zinc and iron may worsen or contribute to ADHD symptoms. Avoiding products that are high in added sugar or that contain artificial food dyes may also help, though larger, higher-quality studies are needed.

Hiya may be a good option for kids with ADHD as it contains zinc and vitamin D, plus it’s free of artificial dyes and added sugar. For an iron-containing supplement, Renzo’s Picky Eater may be worth considering. Ultimately, it’s best to talk with your pediatrician to determine the right supplement for your kid.

Meet our experts

Brittany Brown, RD, CDE, a pediatric dietitian and lactation consultant in Nova Scotia, Canada

Alicia Miller, MS, RD, LDN, maternal and pediatric nutrition specialist

Yvette Hill, RDN, board-certified lactation consultant and pediatric food allergy specialist

Ali Ellis, MS, RD, pediatric dietitian and founder of the Toddler Kitchen

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

