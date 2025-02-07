I’m a registered dietitian and tested 17 protein powders for women — this is the one I use

Did you know that almost half of women over 50 aren’t getting enough protein daily? That’s a big deal, considering protein is essential for everything from bones and muscles to skin and hair. Furthermore, a recent study of over 48,000 found that adequate protein intake is crucial for healthy aging. Incorporating the best protein powder for women into your routine — one that fits your budget, is third-party tested and is enjoyable to drink — can bridge this common nutritional gap to keep you going strong well into your golden years.

“Protein powders can help women meet their daily protein needs, which is key for building and maintaining muscle, supporting recovery and managing weight. Meeting protein goals also supports healthy aging by preserving lean muscle mass and reducing the risk of sarcopenia, a condition linked to muscle loss as we age. For women, especially those with busy lifestyles, protein powders offer a quick and practical way to stay on track with their health and fitness goals,” says Melissa Boufounos, a sports nutritionist and owner of MB Performance Nutrition near Ottawa, Canada.

Whether you want to gain muscle or simply need help hitting your daily protein target, protein powder is a convenient and effective solution. The key is deciding which product to purchase.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a registered dietitian with years of clinical experience working with clients (and years experience using protein powder in my daily life), I know just how important it is to find the right protein powder for your personal needs. In my search for the best options I spoke with four additional registered dietitians, researched over 20 brands and tested 17 products to help you find your perfect match. Continue reading to discover the top choices, and why they’re particularly beneficial for women.

A note on supplements

The products included on this list are dietary supplements. Such supplements are regulated far less stringently by the FDA than medications, with little evaluation of safety or effectiveness before they go to market. Supplements may also interact with other medications and aren’t appropriate for all populations or health conditions. While our health writers personally select and test products that are evidence-based, it’s important to talk to your health care provider before adding a dietary supplement to your routine.

Best overall protein powder for women

More protein powders for women we like in 2025

Types of protein powders for women

With so many protein powders on the market, it’s essential to understand each type’s distinct characteristics and benefits to make informed choices. Here are some of the most common types:

Advertisement Advertisement

Whey protein: Rapidly absorbed and rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), whey protein is highly effective for muscle building and recovery, making it a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts. Whey protein concentrate: Less processed than whey isolate, this option contains more lactose, carbohydrates and fat, making it an affordable choice for those who are not sensitive to lactose. Whey protein isolate: This highly filtered version of whey protein boasts a higher protein content with lower levels of lactose, carbohydrates and fat. It’s an excellent choice for those aiming for a leaner product or managing lactose sensitivity.

Casein: This milk-derived protein digests more slowly than whey, providing a sustained release of amino acids. Due to its prolonged absorption rate, consuming casein before bedtime can aid muscle recovery during sleep.

Plant-based: These vegan-friendly powders are sourced from peas, soy, hemp, rice, seeds and nuts. It’s important to note that some plant-based proteins may lack one or more essential amino acids; however, many products combine multiple plant sources to create a complete amino acid profile.

Collagen: As the body’s most abundant protein, collagen supports hair, skin, nails, bones and connective tissues. Emerging research indicates potential benefits for using this type of protein to help reduce skin aging and enhance overall skin health.

Factors to consider when purchasing protein powders for women

Before grabbing the first tub of protein powder you see on the grocery store shelf, it pays to consider factors like dietary needs, health goals and personal preferences. Here’s a quick guide to help you make an informed decision when purchasing protein powders:

Protein source: Each protein source offers unique benefits, so choosing the right one depends on your dietary needs and health objectives. Consider options like whey or casein for muscle building, plant-based proteins if you follow a vegan lifestyle or collagen if you’re looking for extra skin and joint support.

Protein content per serving: Aim for powders with a minimum of 20 grams per serving. Women with higher protein demands, such as athletes or those over 65, may benefit from powders providing 25-30 grams per serving for optimal support.

Calories: Select a calorie range that aligns with your goals. If weight loss is your priority, look for powders with 120 or fewer calories per serving. For muscle gain, higher-calorie powders can provide the extra energy needed to fuel your progress.

Vitamins and minerals: “Some protein powders include other essential nutrients for women, helping them stand out in the saturated supplement market. For example, some protein powders are rich in iron, a key nutrient impacted by menstruation. … It’s important to look at the nutrition facts and consider the big picture [of your overall diet],” explains Chelsea Rae Bourgeois, owner of Eat Well Gulf Coast. Keep in mind that overconsuming nutrients from supplements can be harmful. If you’re already taking a multivitamin, opting for a fortified protein powder may not be the safest choice.

Intended use: Choose a powder formulated to help you achieve your health goals, whether gaining muscle, losing weight or providing additional nutrients.

Taste and mixability: Along with reading online reviews, purchasing sample sizes of protein powders is a smart way to test the taste and texture before committing to a full-size tub.

Additives, artificial ingredients: Whenever possible, choose protein powders with minimal artificial additives, such as colors, flavors, thickeners or preservatives. As a general rule, a shorter ingredient list often indicates a cleaner, more natural product.

Dietary restrictions: If you follow a specific diet, such as vegan or gluten-free, select a protein powder that meets your nutritional requirements. Always check labels for third-party certification and ingredient details to ensure it meets your needs.

Sweeteners: Sugar substitutes like stevia, monk fruit and sucralose can add sweetness without increasing daily sugar intake. However, not all sugar substitutes are created equal in terms of taste and health benefits. If you prefer to skip sugar substitutes altogether, Lisa Andrews, founder of Sound Bites Nutrition, suggests opting for a protein powder with no more than 8 grams of added sugar per serving.

Hormonal support (menopause or pregnancy): Certain protein powders for women are formulated with added herbs, adaptogens or nutrient blends to support hormonal health. However, caution is advised. As Boufounos notes, “[These products] often include proprietary blends with undisclosed ingredient amounts, making it impossible to know if the dosages are clinically effective or safe. This lack of transparency is especially concerning during pregnancy, as some ingredients may pose potential risks.”

Third-party testing: To ensure label accuracy, look for a product that has been third-party tested for purity and potency, ideally by a reputable organization like Informed Choice or NSF. These organizations ensure that the product contains the types and amounts of ingredients listed on the label and that the powder doesn’t contain traceable amounts of heavy metals.

Value: Striking a balance between quality and cost is key when choosing a protein powder. While it’s important not to compromise on quality for the sake of a lower price, there’s no need to overspend on the priciest option either. Look for a product that offers a good balance of quality, ingredients and affordability to suit your needs.

How we chose protein powders for women

With over 13 years of experience as a registered dietitian and a dedicated protein powder enthusiast, I’ve explored countless options in the search for quality. To refine this process, I teamed up with four fellow registered dietitians to identify what truly matters when choosing the best protein powder for women. Combining my expertise with their insights, we reviewed over 20 brands, narrowing the list to 17 based on criteria like ingredient quality, nutritional profiles, third-party certifications, online reviews and even recommendations from trusted friends and family.

The testing process was meticulous. For the initial flavor test, I mixed one serving of each powder with 12 ounces of water, or as directed on the product label. After shaking the mixture in a blender bottle for at least 30 seconds, I evaluated each product for its mixability, texture, flavor and aftertaste. To ensure consistent and comprehensive results, I retested each powder over several weeks, using oat milk in a blender bottle or incorporating it into smoothies and overnight oats for added variety.

FAQs

How much protein powder should women consume daily?

“There is currently no standard recommendation for a daily protein powder dose,” explains Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, Nutrition Writer and Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition. “However, the general guideline is 1-2 scoops or 20-50 grams of protein powder per day. While protein powder is generally safe, consuming more than this may lead to digestive woes like bloating, cramping and gas.”

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s also important to note that protein powder isn’t a necessity for most women. Many can easily meet their daily protein requirements through whole food sources like chicken, fish or tofu, which offer additional nutrients and variety. Protein powder can be a convenient option, but it should complement a balanced diet, not replace it.

Can protein powder help women lose weight?

Yes, protein powder can be a valuable tool for weight loss. It helps promote satiety, keeping you full for longer, which can reduce overall calorie intake. Additionally, when paired with resistance exercise, protein powder supports lean muscle development, boosting metabolism and aiding in weight management.

Is it safe to take protein powder during pregnancy?

High-quality protein powders with minimal ingredients from reputable, third-party-tested brands are generally considered safe for most pregnant individuals, according to Boufounos. However, it’s vital to avoid powders containing herbs, adaptogens or other additives that could pose risks during pregnancy. Always consult your OB-GYN or a qualified healthcare professional before introducing any new supplements to your diet while pregnant or breastfeeding.

What’s the difference between whey and plant-based protein for women?

The key distinction between whey and plant-based protein lies in their source and suitability. Whey protein is derived from animals, making it unsuitable for vegans or those with dairy or lactose allergies or intolerances.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nutritionally, whey protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. In contrast, some plant-based protein powders may lack one or more amino acid. However, research shows that plant-based protein powders can be equally effective for muscle building, provided they include all essential amino acids and deliver a comparable amount of protein per serving.

How can protein powder benefit women’s health and fitness goals?

Protein powder is a practical and efficient way for women to meet their daily protein requirements, supporting overall health and fitness. It’s particularly beneficial for preserving bone density and maintaining muscle mass, both becoming increasingly important with age.

“Preserving lean muscle and bone strength is especially crucial for women entering the perimenopause and menopause stages when metabolism and muscle mass gradually decline. Protein also plays an integral role in hormone production and regulation, so getting enough of it can also support hormone balance in women,” explains Mitri. Women can better support their long-term health and fitness goals by ensuring adequate protein intake.

Other products we tested

While narrowing down the best protein powders for women, we explored a wide range of options to ensure a comprehensive evaluation. Beyond our top picks, we tested several other products that didn’t make the final list but could still be a great fit for you, depending on your specific needs and preferences. Here’s a look at the other contenders:

Advertisement Advertisement

Just Ingredients Vegan Powder : Similar to its whey-based counterpart, Just Ingredients Plant-Based Powder features a short ingredient list free of artificial additives. While I had high hopes for the powder, the Roasted Chocolate was overly bitter and too heavy-handed with the cinnamon. It was also one of the grainiest options we tested.

Momentous 100% Plant Protein : This powder is a good option for plant-based athletes thanks to its complete amino acid profile and safe for sport certification from NSF. During testing, I enjoyed the chocolate flavor, finding it easy to mix and refreshing to drink. The Vanilla Chai was a bit of a miss in the flavor department. Despite being free of artificial additives, it had an artificial-like taste and aftertaste that kept me from going back for more.

Vega Premium Sport Protein: Vega is a vegan supplement brand with a loyal following. The brand’s Premium Sport Protein is NSF Certified for Sport and contains 30 g of protein per serving, making it one of the highest protein options we tested. I didn’t love the powder because of its overwhelming stevia taste and aftertaste. However, if you don’t mind stevia, it’s a solid option for active individuals following a plant-based diet.

Orgain Simple Vegan Protein Powder : This naturally sweetened powder was one of my favorite plant-based options thanks to its smooth consistency and slightly nutty flavors. Sweetened with coconut sugar and free of artificial additives, this option from Orgain is an excellent option if you want a clean protein powder at a reasonable price. The biggest downside is it isn’t third-party tested for purity or potency.

BEAM Vegan Protein : I wasn’t sure what to expect with this birthday cake-flavored vegan protein powder. However, it (thankfully) lived up to its name, featuring a vanilla cake-like flavor and a smooth and creamy consistency. The powder is third-party tested and available in several other dessert-inspired flavors, like Chocolate Brownie. The main downside is using sucralose as the sweetener, which some studies suggest could have adverse long-term health effects.

OWYN Plant-Based Protein Powder : Available in Smooth Vanilla and Chocolate, OWYN is one of the few options that’s third-party certified to be free of major allergens. While I liked it from a nutritional standpoint, both flavors had a gritty texture and an overwhelming chemical-like taste that kept it from making our list.

Klean Athlete Klean Isolate: If you’re looking for a high-quality, unflavored powder that’s NSF Certified for Sport, this option from Klean Athlete is hard to beat. Each serving contains 20 g of protein sourced from whey protein isolate and is virtually tasteless, especially when blended into a smoothie. The biggest downside is the cost.

Factor Form Whey Protein Powder : Known for its prepared meal delivery service, Factor Form recently debuted a whey protein powder that seriously impressed my taste buds. Only available in chocolate or vanilla, the powder provides 25 grams of whey protein in each serving, including 6.3 g of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) for muscle gains. Despite being sweetened with stevia, the powder has a rich, chocolatey flavor with little aftertaste. While I was overall impressed, the powder isn’t cheap and only comes in single-serve packets.

Mindbodygreen Grass-fed Whey Protein Isolate+ : While these powders aren’t cheap, Mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ chocolate and vanilla are among the best-tasting protein powders I’ve tried. Both flavors include 25 g of easy-to-digest whey protein isolate. They’re also sweetened with monk fruit extract and have subtle notes of cinnamon for a lovely depth of flavor.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey: One of the OG protein powder companies, Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey is available in 22 flavors, is reasonably priced and is widely available online and in stores. I tried the Extreme Milk Chocolate, which was very chocolatey but also very sweet. The powder was a bit grainy when mixed with water and had a slight artificial aftertaste. It also has one of the longest ingredient lists of the powders I tried.

Meet our experts

Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD and founder of Sound Bites Nutrition

Melissa Boufounos, CHN, sports nutritionist and owner of MB Performance Nutrition near Ottawa, Canada

Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition



Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

Source