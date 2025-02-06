One Week to Go! Continue Chinese New Year Celebrations with the Inaugural Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show at AsiaWorld-Expo

World-class showjumping and dressage competitions featuring some of the World’s best 5-star international show jumpers, competing over three action-packed days

HONG KONG, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taking place next week from 14 – 16 February 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo, the inaugural edition of the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (LHKIHS) is set to bring an action-packed lineup to many thousands of visitors over the three-days. With participation from international 5-star show jumpers, 50 international and regional brands, Chefs from Michelin restaurants, and more, the Show promises excitement for all. The Show will commence on 14 February with an opening ceremony featuring a special lion dance, sponsored by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

A day f i lled with equestrian excellence

Equestrian enthusiasts can look forward to spending time watching one of the five performances from their grandstand seats in the main arena. Every seat provides spectacular views of the arena competitions and displays; each performance will include a 5-star international show jumping class, two equestrian displays including the crowd favourite Shetland Pony Grand National and the horse trainer, Santi Serra, and two additional show jumping classes or dressage displays. The culmination of the Show will be the prestigious Longines Grand Prix set to headline the event on the evening of 16 February.

The Show will see participation from some well-known names in the showjumping world who have represented their countries in the world’s elite competitions. Some of the confirmed riders include Austrian show jumper Max Kuhner; France’s Roger Yves Bost; Great Britain’s Scott Brash and Jack and John Whitaker; Richard Vogel from Germany; and Pius Schwizer from Switzerland. Representing Hong Kong, China are Hong Kong Jockey Club Equestrian Team members Patrick Lam, Jacqueline Lai and Clarissa Lyra. All three have represented Hong Kong, China at the Asian Games, where Lam and Lai won medals, with Lyra also being a medallist at the National Games.

Meanwhile, the HKJC Live Zone offers an exciting programme of talks and interviews with top riders, including Hong Kong Jockey Club Equestrian Team members Jacqueline Siu, Annie Ho and Samantha Chan, who won a dressage team bronze medal for Hong Kong, China at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Shetland Pony jockeys will be on hand to discuss their experiences, while grooms and farriers will share behind-the-scenes insights. There will also be an opportunity to learn about the fascinating life and career of horses after they retire from competitive racing.

An elevated celebration for couples

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Champagne Bar, a serene oasis offering world-renowned Taittinger Champagne. With views onto the Warm-Up Ring, the bar offers elegant ambiance allowing guests to relax, enjoy their drinks and watch riders and horses prepare for the competition. Guests can enjoy an exclusive Sparkling Valentine’s Treat offer to redeem a complimentary toast at the Champagne Bar and add a little extra sparkle to the Valentine’s celebration. Guests can simply sign-up to redeem two glasses of bubbly through this link: https://www.hongkonghorseshow.com/valentine.

On 15 and 16 February, the Chef’s Theatre, a culinary highlight of the show, in partnership with Heep Hong Society, will showcase live demonstrations by Marriott Hotel Group chefs, including Angelo Aglianò from the 1-Michelin Star Tosca Di Angelo and Gordon Tzang, Executive Sous Chef at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong.

In a celebration of style, the Fashion Runway will feature exclusive shows from local designers and brands. Hong Kong designer Barney Cheng will take over the opening show on 14 February to showcase his latest design with a unique approach to the traditional cheongsam in his signature extravagant simplicity style; while Harrison Wong and Henry Lau will showcase their new collections at the closing show on 16 February.

Families’ day out

A must for families with young ones is the Kid’s Zone in the Lifestyle Village. Budding equestrian enthusiasts can test their skills at hobby horse riding, a competition that simulates real-life horse riding through a specially designed course, which will be presented by well-known equestrian clothing brand, LeMieux.

Adding to the family fun, Autocamper Hong Kong will create a glamorous outdoor camping experience for parents and children to enjoy in the Lifestyle Village. Budding car enthusiasts will also be able to experience Classic Car Club of Hong Kong’s impressive collection of 15 representative classic cars.

Additionally, the event has collaborated with Hong Kong Kids Fashion Week (HKKFW), which will host a children’s fashion show on 15 February and the 3rd edition of their Model World Cup – New Talent Competition on 16 February, providing an international platform for nearly 100 children models from all over the world to showcase their fashion talent and pursue their dream.

Last minute tickets are available

Limited tickets for the show are still available on HK Ticketing, for access to Lifestyle Shopping Village, the Warm Up Arena viewing area, all the activities in the Jockey Club Live Zone, as well as a seat in the main arena with excellent views of all the sporting action.

LHKIHS also takes pride in being recognised as an “M” Mark event by the Major Sports Events Committee, a distinction that marks the event as a key feature on the territory’s sports calendar, celebrating the intense, spectacular, and signature experiences on display.

Show Dates and Time

14 February (Friday) 6:00pm – 10:25pm 15 February (Saturday) 1:00pm – 10:30pm 16 February (Sunday) 1:00pm – 10:30pm

About The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show

The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (LHKIHS) is owned by Clarion Events Asia Pte Ltd, with HPower Group providing the Sports and Equestrian Management. LHKIHS will take place at the Asia World Expo, Hong Kong, from 14 – 16 February 2025. This is the same team that runs the highly successfully London International Horse Show.

The event will provide a platform for the growing interest in equestrianism in Hong Kong and the region, alongside an entertaining cultural experience for non-equestrian fans. Attendees from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) are expected at the event, which will feature some of the world’s best show jumpers to thrill the audience over the three days of competition.

As well as first-class sporting action, the LHKIHS will feature lifestyle, education, and entertainment elements and an unforgettable shopping and culinary experience in the Lifestyle Village.

For more information, please visit www.hongkonghorseshow.com.

