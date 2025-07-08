Infiniti Indah Celebrates Pesta Kuantan 188, 25-27 July 2025

Adrenaline. Arts. Entertainment. One Festival for All.

Expected to draw more than 60,000 domestic and international visitors

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Infiniti Indah Sdn. Bhd. (Kuantan 188), a subsidiary of Hospitality 360 Sdn. Bhd. and the hospitality arm of MAA Group Berhad, is proud to announce the return of Pesta Kuantan 188 from 25 to 27 July 2025. The iconic Kuantan 188 tower will once again become the beating heart of the celebrations, in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Pahang.



From left: Official mascot for Tourism Malaysia’s “Visit Malaysia 2026” Manja, Manbai, Head of Secretariat Visit Malaysia 2026 Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Hospitality 360 Group President & CEO YH Dato’ Sri Naresh Mohan, Celebrity Artist Tomok, Hospitality 360 Group Business Development Director Dato Zulkifli Mohamad, Mascot Wira

This year’s edition promises a spectacular experience for all, featuring an unprecedented 11 signature events with something for everyone, from adrenaline junkies to music lovers and family goers. Pesta Kuantan 188 2025 is set to be the biggest and boldest celebration yet, cementing its place as Pahang’s premier urban festival. The Pesta Kuantan 188 is endorsed by the Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan, Pahang State Government, Tourism Pahang and Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Kuantan 188 proudly presents the first ever K188 Towerthon, happening on 26 July 2025, where participants will push their limits by climbing all 524 steps to the summit of Malaysia’s second tallest tower. Officially endorsed by the Malaysia Towerrunning Association (MTA), the event marks a significant addition to the national tower running calendar. Adding to the excitement, Malaysia’s very own international towerrunning champion Mr. Soh Wai Ching, will be taking part in this landmark event.

Over the course of three action-packed days, adrenaline junkies can look forward to a thrilling lineup of high-octane events. Witness the Royal Pahang F3000 Powerboat Championship, where powerful machines slice through the Kuantan River at incredible speeds. Then, look to the skies as local and international daredevils take on daring BASE jumps from the towering heights of Kuantan 188.

The Royal Pahang Dragon Boat Regatta 2025 is back this year in collaboration with Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan, on 25 July 2025 with teams consisting of 12 crews in the Pahang Open division and 12 crews for the Pahang Closed division, competing to win trophy, medals and cash prizes. The race will commence in front of the Jetty for the Marine Department of Kuantan and finish in front of Kuantan 188. For the first time ever, the public can take to the skies on a paramotor ride from Padang MBK 1, enjoying a breathtaking bird’s eye view of Kuantan city from above.

This year’s Pesta Kuantan 188 will also see a heartwarming collaboration with The Driverz Club Malaysia, where a fleet of luxury vehicles will be mobilized to pick up 60 children from Rapha Children’s Home Kuantan and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim dan Miskin Nur Iman Tanjung Lumpur Kuantan, two local orphanages for a special day at the festival. The initiative aims to bring joy and unforgettable memories to these young guests, giving them a VIP experience filled with fun, music, and inspiration amidst the vibrant festivities.

The K188 E-Battle returns at Pesta Kuantan 188, bringing together top Mobile Legends players from across the region for a high-stakes showdown. Supported by the Malaysia Esports Federation (MESF) and offering a prize pool of RM20,000, the tournament will be live-streamed, delivering thrilling gameplay and intense competition straight to esports fans everywhere.

The stage is set for nights of entertainment, starting with K188 Challenge: Ada Bran? X THR Gegar finals on 8:00PM, 25 July 2025, where our signature talent competition returns to unearth local gems in music, dance, and performance art, offering rising stars a platform to shine. At 8:30PM on 26 July 2025, the Main Stage of Pesta Kuantan 188 will come alive with a free all-star concert featuring some of Malaysia’s most iconic voices by Ella, the Queen of Rock; the soulful Dayang Nurfaizah; the charismatic Tomok; and the energetic Akim as they deliver powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits to thousands of fans. The highlight of the night is a spectacular drone show and a mesmerizing fireworks display.

To celebrate the birthdays of KDPB The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and KDPB Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Binti Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, which is on 30 July 2025 and 5 August 2025 respectively, Kuantan 188 will also host a gala dinner on 27 July 2025 at Zenith Hotel Kuantan.

“This annual event has grown significantly, thanks to the unwavering support of our generous sponsors and dedicated government agencies who help bring this three day celebration to life,” said Dato’ Sri Omar Naresh Mohan, President and Group CEO of Infiniti Indah. “Pesta Kuantan 188 offers three full days of fun, family friendly activities that reflect the heart and soul of Pahang’s culture and communities. Each year, locals and tourists from around the world come together to experience Kuantan at its finest, and this year, we’re expecting to welcome over 60,000 visitors.”

Pesta Kuantan 188 is supported by JY Creative Development Sdn Bhd as the main sponsor and supported by Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan, Klikx Systems Sdn Bhd, CGRE Legend Farm Sdn Bhd, LBS Bina Group Berhad, B.Grimm Power Malaysia, Kementerian Belia dan Sukan, Winfast Corporation, Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Citaglobal Berhad, Kotasas, PASDEC Holdings, Wawasan Intact Properties, T.A.S Industries Sdn. Bhd., Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd, MAA Group Berhad, Tourism Malaysia, Tourism Pahang, LLT Group, Dancom Group, Trinidad Group, THR Gegar, Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC, Shahzan Hotel Kuantan, Hextar Global Berhad, RHB Bank, Wira Semangat Sdn. Bhd. Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd, Wyndham Garden Kuantan, and Gotifi.com.

About Kuantan 188

Kuantan 188 is the tallest tower on the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia and the second tallest in the country, standing proudly at 188 meters. The Tower is the 52nd member of the World Federation of Towers is more than just an architectural icon, Kuantan 188 is a vibrant hub for tourism, culture, and community experiences, offering panoramic views, sky dining, lifestyle attractions, and a range of exciting events year round. Strategically located along the Kuantan riverfront, the tower symbolizes the city’s progress while celebrating its rich heritage, making it a must visit landmark for locals and visitors alike.

About Hospitality 360

Hospitality 360 Sdn Bhd commenced trading in March 2022 as Trinidad Group of Companies, a cigar distributor and retailer. Trinidad Group has evolved to being the home to over 30 brands in multiple industries: hotel and resorts including and not exclusive to Wyndham Hotel and Resort brands, short and long stay accommodation, food and beverage, travel, tourism, ID, renovations and furnishing, logistics, warehousing, loyalty and rewards, property and facility management, cigars and accessories. As Malaysia’s rising leader in hospitality, travel and tourism, Trinidad Group asset-light business model strives to develop high-performing assets focused on growth, innovation and delivery of strong returns to stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.hospitality360.my

