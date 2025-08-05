Introducing VIOFO A329S 3CH with 2K Infrared Fisheye Cabin Camera — Capture Both Inside & Out with Enhanced Clarity

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the great response to VIOFO A329, VIOFO launched the A329S 3CH in response to the requests for a fisheye cabin camera that can surpport 3 channels.

Equipped with a 2K infrared fisheye cabin camera, a 4K front, and a 2K rear camera, the A329S 3CH delivers sharp, reliable footage every time. Powered by the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor, the A329S fisheye cabin cam is VIOFO’s first interior camera with a 210° FOV and 2K resolution. It offers enhanced clarity and a wider view inside and out. The A329S is packed with more upgraded features and offers flexible bundle options tailored for different setups — whether driver’s driving solo, with family, or managing a fleet.

Life’s too short for blurry footage and missed moments — let’s explore VIOFO upgraded A329S 3CH.

What Makes A329S Truly Extraordinary:

A329S 3CH Dash Cam

Powered by Quad Core ARM Cortex A53 chipset and Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, the A329S supports recordings in true 4K and 2K resolution, effortlessly capturing license plates and more details with exceptional clarity day and night.

4K Front & 2K Rear & 2K Fisheye Cabin Cameras

The 4K front camera always records anything forward with exceptional clarity and stunning details, while the 2K rear one never misses whatever happens at the rear and takes everything under control without any disturbance to drivers. Besides, VIOFO upgraded cabin cam also performs no less than the other two, delivering clear footage for the interior with better details in 2K resolution.

2K Infrared Fisheye Cabin Camera with A 210° FOV

Supported by STARVIS 2 technology and enhanced HDR, VIOFO upgraded A329S fisheye cabin cam delivers exceptional 2K resolution recordings, capturing stunning detail and clarity.

The A329S fisheye cabin cam is VIOFO’s first interior camera with ultra-wide 210° FOV, not only providing enhanced clarity and a wider view than ever before but capturing both the inside and outside of the vehicle for improved safety. With four infrared LED lights, it excels in low-light conditions, preserving more detail when people need it most.

2 Recording Modes

Most importantly, what’s about to blow people’s mind is that it features two recording modes — Ultra-wide Angle Mode and Fisheye Mode — allowing people to unlock the fun, especially during long, dull driving. Certainly, the fisheye cabin cam can effectively reduce blind spots around your vehicle.

Ultra-wide Angle Mode

With its ultra-wide angle lens, the cabin cam captures both inside and outside the car — so if someone breaks in, driver will have a clear shot of their face. And if the door gets sideswiped, it catches that too. It’s like having an extra set of eyes on the road and around your ride, giving solid proof when it matters most and peace of mind every drive.

Easily click and switch between an ultra-wide angle view and an immersive fisheye view in the settings. Enjoy an extra layer of fun on your family road trips.

Triple Sony STARVIS 2 Sensors

The front camera features the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 1/1.8″ 8MP image sensor, delivering enhanced clarity and detail with more pixels, reduced noise in low light, and less motion blur even during fast action.

Both the rear and cabin cameras are equipped with the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 1/2.8″ 5MP sensors, offering an impressive 2.5 times wider dynamic range than the STARVIS sensors of the same size, ensuring exceptionally sharp and clear video capture.

These advanced sensors ensure crystal-clear, well-lit, and stable footage in all lighting conditions — critical for evidence, safety, and peace of mind on the road.

Outstanding HDR for 3 Channels

The combination of Sony STARVIS 2 technology and the HDR feature balances bright and dark areas, revealing fine details and capturing accurate license plates, even during fast movement from all-channel recordings. The difference between HDR ON and OFF is noticeable, as shown below.

New Parking Mode

Vehicle Battery Protection

The camera offers two ways to prevent battery drain in parking mode: it can automatically stop recording based on a preset time or voltage cutoff, or rely on the hardwire kit, which cuts off power when low voltage is detected.

This parking mode features low power consumption, preventing battery drain. When the vehicle is turned off, the camera switches to standby. Once an impact is detected, it will wake up within 2 seconds and start recording for one minute.

It is an optional combination of two parking modes: time-lapse 1fps & impact, or low bitrate & impact, event detection & impact. The hybrid mode begins with time-lapse 1fps, low bitrate, or event detection, and switches to impact detection based on the cut-off time or voltage. (Cut-off Voltage is only available with the HK6 hardwire kit. )

No-Editing-Needed Multiplex Video

Whether a single perspective or a dynamic multi-angle view is preferred, videos can be easily exported in the desired format without any need for editing.

Dual Ultra-Slim Coaxial Cables

A329S features dual premium super-slim coaxial cables and miniature connectors for a neatly hidden installation. The coaxial cables are less susceptible to electromagnetic and radio-frequency interference, avoiding disturbance to other in-car electronic devices as well. What’s more, the cables enable higher bandwidth transmission and transfer rates, regardless of its length.

Supports Up to 4TB SSD

A329S offers external SSD support, extending recording time up to three weeks (SSD not included). It backs up footage from the SD card to the SSD, ensuring secure storage and reducing strain.

What Is Also Amazing:

Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity

A329S with Wi-Fi 6 enables downloading one-minute 4K videos within 10 seconds, offering fast previewing, sharing, and convenience in case of an emergency.

Control recording, photos, and Wi-Fi with voice commands — plus get clear alerts for setting changes or card errors.

The CPL filter reduces reflections and boosts contrast and color. Supported on both front and rear cameras—front CPL included, rear sold separately.

Normal Parking Mode

Loop Recording & Auto Emergency Lock

Dual Type-C Car Charger

Bluetooth Remote Control (Optional)

USB 3.0 Port

A Final Thought

To sum up, featuring a 2K fisheye cabin cam with an ultra-wide 210° FOV, the VIOFO A329S raises the bar for all-around vehicle coverage. Paired with 4K front and 2K rear recording, which are powered by Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, and fun cabin-view modes, it captures your entire ride — inside and out — in stunning clarity and sharpness. Whether it’s scenic landscapes forward or along the side, or backseat comedy gold, nothing escapes its lens. Add in HDR, Wi-Fi6, and SSD support, it’s a next-gen dash cam built for modern drivers. So buckle up, press record on peace of mind (and maybe a few carpool karaoke moments), and let’s make every drive a masterpiece.

Three options of the A329S for different scenes. See more details as follows:

Discount code: NEWSW329S (5% off on Amazon and $15 off in VIOFO website)

A329S 3CH: 4K Front Cam + 2K Rear Cam + 2K Infrared Fisheye Cabin Cam

A329S 2CH: 4K Front Cam + 2K Rear Cam

A329S 1CH: 4K Front Cam

The A329S 3CH system is an ideal setup for rideshare drivers, there are other options available from VIOFO.

A329T 3CH: This system includes a front camera, telephotos camera, and rear camera.

A329SW: This system includes front camera, fisheye camera, and waterproof rear camera.

A329WW: Designed for truckers, this system includes front camera, and two waterproof cameras.

