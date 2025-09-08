“It was absolute mayhem!” Curtin-call for a Hollywood legend comes home with a $2.49 million finale

A beloved 1970s architectural gem in Nedlands Hollywood district drew more than 100 spectators and 37 bids in a high-stakes auction showdown, as a young couple claimed the retro-modern estate for $2.49 million, ending a 44-year family chapter and beginning a new legacy in one of Perth’s most prized pockets.

A crowd of more than 100 gathered on Saturday to witness 7 Hardy Road, Nedlands, hit the auction stage, drawn by a rare opportunity to secure a sprawling 668-square-metre estate in one of the area’s most coveted pockets. Offered for the first time since 1979, the iconic residence, designed by renowned architectural practice Forbes and Fitzharding, had been in the same family for over four decades.

Ray White agent Thomas Jefferson said the level of interest was unprecedented, with eight pre-auction offers and a stream of new registrants entering as bidding commenced. Sixteen registered bidders, nine of them active, engaged in a relentless contest. “We truly embodied the Ray White motto, ‘We bring the whole team.’ I thought I’d be on my own, but word spread fast, and every agent from the office turned up to support. The phone and inbox were buzzing with texts, calls and emails – it was complete mayhem!”

Bids opened at $1.7 million, climbing in $100,000 increments to $2.2 million, before a flurry of smaller raises accelerated the competition. After 37 bids, the final two contenders battled with $10,000 increments until a young couple, the Peruvian wife reminiscing that the house, “reminds me of home,” claimed the prize at $2.49 million.

The vendors, children of the original owner, were thrilled with the result, passing the torch of a family legacy to the next generation in a home where 70’s design meets enduring liveability.

Perth saw 12 homes go under the hammer, with 72.7 percent achieving a successful result, while Tasmania recorded just a single auction.

Century-old villa captivates crowd, sells for $2.23m

A crowd of 110 locals and onlookers gathered on Saturday at Hyde Park SA to watch a piece of villa history pass to new custodians. Hidden behind high hedges at 12 Woodhurst Avenue, the 1910 stone-fronted symmetrical villa had been held by the same family for over 30 years. Its blend of character and modern comfort drew strong attention from buyers and neighbours alike.

The three-week campaign drew more than 100 inspection groups, with many captivated by the home’s ornate fireplaces, tessellated tiles and lofty ceilings. A rear extension added a contemporary twist, opening into light-filled living with Smeg appliances and sliding doors to lush gardens and a versatile studio. “Everyone loved the old character the home exuded, and the location was a huge drawcard,” said James Robertson, Ouwens Casserly listing agent.

Six bidders registered, with four active on the day. Bidding began at $1.6 million and quickly rose in steady $50,000 increments to $1.9 million. From there, the pace shifted into tighter $25,000 steps before settling into a duel of $10,000 advances between two determined parties. Robertson described it as “good, positive bidding throughout,” the momentum carrying to a final price of $2.23 million.

The winners, a young couple eager to secure their place in Hyde Park, now hold keys to a villa where Baltic pine floors and a hallway arch meet open-plan ease and garden entertaining. For the vendors, the sale closed a chapter of three decades, with memories made and value realised.

Adelaide hosted 91 auctions this week, a near 12% drop from the week prior. 74.5% of auctions have recorded a successful result on the collection to-date, down from 75.0% the week prior and the fifth straight week where the preliminary clearance rate has held above 70%.

Architectural loft residence seizes $1.76 million

Wind whipped through the backyard of 8 Faraday Street as 50 onlookers gathered in the Brisbane suburb of Camp Hill with eyes fixed on a home where style meets opportunity. Vacant yet polished, the loft-inspired residence dazzled with hardwood floors, red brick accents, oversized windows and a master retreat elevated above manicured gardens.

Harcourts agent Patrick Ivey watched four active bidders light up the contest. The auction opened at $1.5 million and surged in $50,000 increments to $1.7 million before pausing, leaving the crowd in suspense. Small, tactical raises of $10,000 followed, and after a tense exchange, an investor claimed the prize at $1.76 million.

The young family vendors will move on, leaving a home designed for modern living and flexible futures. The 649-square-metre block also offers potential subdivision into two parcels, subject to council approval, amplifying its appeal.

“This was a textbook auction,” Ivey said. From the gusting winds to the rapid-fire paddle exchanges, the day drew attention with every detail: architectural ambition, clever design and a rare block with future potential. By the end, the property captured the imagination of buyers, proving that the right combination of design and opportunity commands notice.

Brisbane hosted 143 auctions this week, up from 123 last week, with a preliminary clearance rate of 76.5 percent, the strongest result since July 2024.

