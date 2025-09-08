Samyang Corporation Showcases Nexweet® Allulose at ‘Fine Food Australia’ Exhibition

– Participates in ‘Fine Food Australia,’ an international food exhibition held in Sydney, Australia, from August 8th to 11th.

– Aims to enhance brand recognition and expand sales channels in the local market, following the ‘Novel Food’ approval in Australia and New Zealand.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samyang Corporation (CEO Choi Nag-hyun) announced its participation in the ‘Fine Food Australia (FFA)’ international food exhibition held in Sydney, Australia, from August 8th to 11th.



Overview of Samyang Corporation’s booth at ‘Fine Food Australia’

FFA showcases the latest trends and innovations in the global food industry, featuring a variety of food-related products and technologies, including food, meat, seafood, bakery, and dairy products. This year marks the 41st anniversary of the exhibition, with over 900 companies from 45 countries participating.

Participating for the first time, Samyang Corporation focuses on promoting the quality, technology, and tailored sugar reduction solutions of its sugar alternative, ‘allulose.’ As the first allulose producer worldwide to receive ‘Novel Food’ approval in Australia and New Zealand, recognizing it as a safe food, and currently being the exclusive supplier of allulose in the region, Samyang Corporation plans to use this exhibition as a stepping stone to enhance brand recognition and expand sales channels.

At its booth, Samyang Corporation offers tasting samples of cereal bars and gummies made with allulose, featuring reduced calories and sugar content while maintaining an indulgent sweetness, to help visitors understand the product. The company also plans to accelerate customer acquisition through active promotional activities.

Allulose is the most sugar-like sweetener with about 70% of the sweetness of sugar but almost zero calories. Samyang Corporation developed liquid allulose based on its own enzyme technology in 2016 and has been supplying allulose under the brand ‘Nexweet®’ both domestically and internationally since 2021. Last year, the company completed a comprehensive specialty plant in Ulsan, establishing the largest production facility in Korea with an annual capacity of 13,000 tons.

Lee Sang-hoon, head of Samyang Corporation’s Food BU, stated, “Samyang Corporation is dedicated to enhancing brand recognition and securing sales channels by participating in local food exhibitions to maximize the advantage of being the exclusive supplier of allulose in Australia and New Zealand. We will continue to actively participate in food exhibitions in various countries and proactively pursue licensing in countries around the world.”

