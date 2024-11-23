Italy expected to draw travelers by the millions as Pope Francis kicks off Holy Year

The Jubilee, also known as the Holy Year, will soon take place with visitors flocking to Rome, the Vatican City and across Italy.

It is a sacred event for the Catholic Church typically held every 25 years for patrons to ask forgiveness for their sins.

The event begins on Dec. 24 when Pope Francis opens the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

“We must fan the flame of hope that has been given us and help everyone to gain new strength and certainty by looking to the future with an open spirit, a trusting heart and far-sighted vision,” stated Pope Francis while announcing the 2025 Jubilee in a letter.

In a letter, Pope Francis titles the papal bull “Spes Non Confundit,” meaning “Hope does not disappoint,” with hope being the central theme of this Holy Year.

Jamie D’Aria, travel adviserat Travelmation, a Florida-based travel agency, told Fox News Digital via email that Italy continues to be a top destination.

“The main activities will take place in and around Vatican City, with an estimated 35 million people traveling for this milestone year. While Rome will be very busy, there are so many other wonderful places to visit in Italy, ready to welcome travelers,” said D’Aria.

The extraordinary Jubilee, not predetermined in advance, in 2016 was also held under the reign of Pope Francis, with more than 3.9 million visitors attending events and services, according to the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household.

“Jubilee celebrations will happen all year long and preparations are well underway. Rome has been doing beautiful restoration around the city and making improvements in anticipation of Jubilee. In addition, public transportation and accessibility are being enhanced to make it easier to get from place to place,” said D’Aria.

In 2023, there were 36 million tourists visiting the Lazio region, where Rome is located, according to the Roma Capitale annual statics report.

The Jubilee will conclude on Jan. 6, 2026, with the closing of the Holy Door in the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican, “the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord.”

