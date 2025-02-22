It’s 2/22! This ‘angel number’ day is meant to bring you balance in life — and these 7 tips will help.

If you’ve ever looked at the clock at 11:11 a.m., or had a coffee total come to $3.33 (because, yes, that is now close to the national average for a cup of coffee) then you’ve experienced the pleasure of “angel numbers.”

An angel number is a number that repeats (like 000 or 444), and numerologists say that each sequence has some special spiritual significance. As fate would have it, today (Feb. 22, or 2/22) happens to be an angel number day — and it’s all about embracing harmony and balance. If you’re a believer, take this as a sign from the divine that your life is in need of some symmetry. And if New Agey stuff isn’t your thing, consider taking this opportunity to even the scales.

Here are seven areas of your life where you could aim for more balance.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Your diet. Yes, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing. If you’re snacking on blueberries every day but neglecting regular servings of veggies, it may be time to find some balance in your diet. The food pyramid you learned in elementary school is outdated, but you can consult a replacement (e.g., MyPlate, which was introduced in 2011) to see what a balanced meal looks like, and plan your shopping accordingly.

2. Your workout. Balance is literally important — as in, you should be incorporating more balance exercises into your workout, like practicing standing on one leg or doing tai chi. But you should also bolster your exercise regime by combining cardio work with strength training and experimenting with different types of cross-training. These exercises, for example, can complement your walk so that you reap the most benefits.

3. Your job. Finding a good work-life balance is one of the biggest challenges of modern life, especially for moms, and some professions have it worse than others. (Check out which jobs have the best and worst work-life balance.) Still, you can aim for some equilibrium by doing things like silencing work email notifications after a certain time each night, and by using your paid time off.

4. Your relationships. Nurture your relationships (with your partner, friends, parents) while also prioritizing self-care and your own needs. Check in and make sure you aren’t carrying the weight of the relationship (Is your partner always the one organizing date nights? Or are you always tailoring conversations to fit your friend’s interests?). There will, of course, be times when one of you needs more help or support than the other, but in general a strong bond should be equal parts give and take.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Your bank account. This is about more than balancing a checkbook (though that’s a good skill too!) Finding symmetry in your spending habits means not being too splurge-happy yet recognizing that it’s OK to indulge on occasion. Look for little ways to spend less — but on the flip side of that, recognize that some frugal habits (like saving money by skipping doctors’ appointments or trying to do DIY projects that are out of your league) aren’t worth the money you save.

6. Your media consumption. We want to stay informed about what’s going on in the world, yet too much obsessing over current events can be taxing on our mental health. Check out this guide on how to watch the news without sacrificing your sanity. And this applies to social media use, too; keeping up with friends and your favorite influencers can be fun, but reducing your screen time even a little bit each day is good for your health.

7. Your mental health. Take the good with the bad and accept that both happiness and sadness are a part of life. People in Finland, which is often ranked among the happiest countries in the world, understand that being content with one’s life doesn’t mean there aren’t also low points and periods of grief and heartache. As happiness expert Meik Wiking says: “Perhaps we need to consider how to turn the idea of the pursuit of happiness into the happiness of the pursuit” — meaning, instead of relentlessly running after things that you think will make you happy, simply enjoy the ride.

Source