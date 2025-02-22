Man with lifelong fear of flying reveals why Americans shouldn’t worry as expert also weighs in

Nervous travelers have been worrying about taking to the air given recent airplane crashes in the news.

Even so, one man with aerophobia, or a fear of flying, believes there’s nothing to be afraid of — and he’s on a mission to help others address their concerns.

Brian Morris of Salt Lake City, Utah, created “Flight Deck: Fear Of Flying Flash Cards” to help anxious flyers calm themselves about takeoff procedures and the travel experience.

“In light of the recent flight incidents and accidents, I know firsthand how these events can evoke fear and uncertainty in many individuals,” Morris told Fox News Digital.

Aerophobia affects more than 25 million Americans, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Morris said it’s important to know that anxiety related to flying produces valid feelings, “especially when we’re bombarded with videos and reports about aviation mishaps.”

Aerophobia can be triggered by news stories about plane crashes, takeoff and landing, and turbulence, Cleveland Clinic also noted.

It’s no wonder that searches on Google by Americans for the phrase “Is it safe to fly?” have been surging in February, as has been widely reported.

Michaela Renee Johnson, a commercial pilot and licensed psychotherapist, told Fox News Digital that fear is a natural reaction. (See the video at the top of this article.)

“A lot of people don’t realize [fear is] actually incredibly natural, and it means that your body and brain [are] working exactly as intended,” said Johnson, who is based in California, Alaska and elsewhere.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing to have these thoughts,” she said. “But what happens is our reptilian existence kind of takes over, and we start to doubt everything we’ve known to be a relatively safe way to travel.”

She said any sort of fear that people may experience is a “very rational place for the human mind to go.”

“The way that we tackle fears in general is by assessing the risk, assessing the safety — and then deciding to do it anyway. [That’s] really how we move through fear.”

Morris, for his part, said he reminds himself “of the incredible safety record of commercial aviation. Statistically speaking, flying remains one of the safest modes of transportation” — a belief that helps him maintain “a sense of calm and rationality,” he said.

“Educate yourself about the aviation industry … Knowledge is a powerful tool in combating fear.” — Brian Morris

“For nervous flyers, my advice is to educate yourself about the aviation industry and how airplanes operate. Knowledge is a powerful tool in combating fear,” said Morris.

He said he encourages other nervous flyers to adopt practical techniques for managing their anxiety.

“Breathing exercises, mindfulness and visualization can be incredibly effective in calming the mind before and during a flight,” he said.

He suggested imagining yourself arriving at your destination — and feeling accomplished and proud of conquering your fears.

“Surround yourself with supportive friends or family members who understand your journey; their encouragement can make a world of difference,” Morris also said.

“Remember, fear is natural, but it shouldn’t hold you back from experiencing the world. Stay informed, stay calm, and keep flying.”

He added that “sharing your experiences and hearing others’ journeys can be incredibly comforting and reassuring.”

Healing ‘is a process’

While her own experiences in the air don’t directly compare to the recent disasters, Johnson said she’s found herself in the midst of two in-flight emergencies over the years.

So she understands the hesitancy people may have after seeing certain aviation emergencies unfold — yet said there’s hope and a way to get through fear.

“I’ve been in two in-flight, uncomfortable situations myself, and it was really hard to get back in the cockpit and push through all of those kinds of rational thoughts [about] protecting yourself from further harm,” she said.

“I would say it’s going to take some time … [Healing] is a process and it’s not necessarily linear.”

Johnson said she finds the aviation community to be a place of positivity and support — one filled with people who lift one another up physically and literally “with their wings.”

“You should have a lot of faith in the people that are operating these aircraft,” said Johnson, “because they really are backed by an incredible support team and they want to make it home, too … Their mission is to get every single one of you home safe.”

Regarding the latest unfortunate incidents, Johnson said she doesn’t think it’s one specific thing that’s responsible — but a combination of things that require the attention of the FAA.

In the end, she’s hoping people are able to work through and assess their fears about flying — and move those fears into the “co-pilot seat” so that such feelings aren’t navigating any decisions.

“I really believe this is going to shake up the aviation industry in a very fascinating way,” Johnson added.

“I’m very hopeful that people continue to enjoy the gift of aviation because it really is amazing, spectacular and wonderful,” she said.

“And I just hope that it doesn’t discourage too many people from taking to the skies.”

