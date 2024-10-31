J-Stories to start featuring articles from Tokyo Updates, a web magazine highlighting Tokyo’s latest developments, to share the city’s unique innovative projects and ideas with a global audience.

Japan’s solutions-focused news platform collaborates with Tokyo’s official information service to help disseminate Japan’s innovative insights to international audiences

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc. (PBMC, headquartered in Tokyo; CEO, Toshi Maeda) announces starting in October 2024, it will begin distributing articles from Tokyo Updates. This bilingual online web magazine, operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, reports on the unique innovations and attractions of Tokyo in both Japanese and English. PBMC will feature selected articles on its solutions-focused platform, J-Stories.

Tokyo Updates is a media outlet providing in-depth insights into the latest innovations, developments, and initiatives—from lifestyle trends to advanced SDGs—shaping Tokyo as a leading global city. J-Stories will curate articles from Tokyo Updates that highlight problem-solving and showcase innovative solutions emerging from Tokyo.

Comment from Toshi Maeda, executive editor of J-Stories and CEO of PBMC:

“There are many outstanding innovations from Japan that have the potential to address global issues. However, what may be still lacking seems to be disseminating such information overseas and informing non-Japanese speaking audiences of such innovations and potential solutions that are available.

We believe it is our mission to bridge this cross-border information gap. As globalization progresses, supporting Japanese companies, organizations, and startup communities in their outreach to international audiences will become increasingly important.

We are pleased to announce that J-Stories will publish articles from Tokyo Updates. By utilizing our existing global content distribution network and startup support activities, we aim to strengthen our presence as a media outlet open to both corporate society and local communities, ultimately contributing to the resolution of not only local but also global challenges.”

About J-Stories

J-Stories is a solutions-focused media platform dedicated to introducing Japan-origin innovations that address global challenges such as environmental issues and food shortages. Since its launch in April 2022, J-Stories has published over 500 articles and has been widely disseminating innovations and ideas from Japanese startups, NGOs, and university research institutions through articles and videos.

J-Stories Website:

(English) https://jstories.media

(Japanese) https://jstories.media/jp

Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc. (PBMC)

Founded in 2010 by experienced international journalist Toshi Maeda with the mission to “connect the world with trusted content and realize a rich and equitable human society,” PBMC specializes in creating diverse multilingual content that combines video, language, and technology. The company provides comprehensive services for enterprises looking to share information globally, including planning and producing articles, visual content such as videos and photos, CGI, website creation, and multilingual live event broadcasting. PBMC has a strong track record working with a wide range of clients—from major domestic and international corporations and media to startups and government agencies—establishing itself as a highly regarded international multimedia content provider.

Company Overview

Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc.

Main Fields of Business: Multilingual content strategy-building, production and distribution; Cross-border public, media and investor relations, Multilingual event planning, hosting and technical & editorial support; live-streaming and news/event conference support, News and media release production and distribution worldwide; Startup & corporate media platform management and content production

Multilingual content strategy-building, production and distribution; Cross-border public, media and investor relations, Multilingual event planning, hosting and technical & editorial support; live-streaming and news/event conference support, News and media release production and distribution worldwide; Startup & corporate media platform management and content production Headquarters: 22nd Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

22nd Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, CEO: Toshi Maeda

Founded: June 30, 2010

URL: https://pacificbridge.jp

CONTACT:

PACIFIC BRIDGE MEDIA AND CONSULTING

Editorial department：Toshi Maeda (Executive Editor)・Takanori Isshiki (Deputy Executive Editor)・Anita De Michele (Editorial Coordinator)

email：info@pacificbridge.jp

phone：+81- 50-5527-0955

