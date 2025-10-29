“Japanese Sake, the Taste of Terroir” – Premiere of 2025 Japanese Sake Documentary in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The immersive sake culture event “Japanese Sake, the Taste of Terroir” was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Pudong, celebrating the world premiere of the 2025 Japanese Sake Documentary, hosted by Miyama Green Group



Vibrant On-site Exchanges at the Event

The event brought together professionals from the sake, hospitality, and media industries, including distributors, restaurant managers, sommeliers, and journalists. It offered guests an in-depth journey through the world of sake — where craftsmanship, culture, and terroir converge.

Funded by Miyama Green Group and directed by Tiebu, the documentary took over a year to complete. It features seven of Japan’s most renowned breweries — Dassai, Kuheiji, Nanbu Bijin, Tosatsuru, Kameizumi, Ozeki and Kizakura — each representing the diversity of Japan’s regional brewing traditions. Through food and sake, the film captures how nature, craftsmanship, and innovation combine to shape the evolving identity of Japanese sake.

To enhance the experience, seven brewery-themed exhibition areas were set up at the venue. Each showcased the history, techniques, and signature flavors of its respective brewery, while offering curated tasting sessions. Attendees enjoyed the documentary while sampling premium sakes, experiencing a rich harmony of sight, scent, and taste.

An interactive discussion followed, where brewers, industry experts, and enthusiasts shared insights on tasting techniques, brewing methods, and food pairing. The open dialogue deepened understanding of sake culture and highlighted the passion that fuels Japan’s centuries-old brewing heritage.

The 2025 Japanese Sake Documentary will be released on iQIYI, Youku, Tencent Video, Douyin, and Rednote starting November 1, 2025, inviting audiences worldwide to experience the artistry and spirit of Japanese sake — a perfect blend of tradition, terroir, and craftsmanship.

This premiere in Shanghai is not only a feast of sake culture but also a perfect integration of Japanese terroir and craftsmanship. Through the documentary, tasting experience and interactions, everyone felt the unique charm of Japanese sake and also hope this documentary bringing a wonderful experience to more people.

