‘The problems are mounting daily:’ Air traffic controllers miss first paychecks in government shutdown

A person rides an electric scooter past the air traffic control tower at Reagan Washington National Airport as the U.S. government shutdown continues in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., Oct. 8, 2025.

U.S. air traffic controllers Tuesday missed their first full paychecks since the government shutdown began at the start of the month, while the Department of Transportation said flight delays due to staffing shortages have increased.

The controllers are facing increased financial stress and it’s getting harder to recruit much-needed workers, union officials and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday. Air traffic controllers and airport security screeners are among the employees required to work during the shutdown as essential employees, even though they’re not getting regular paychecks.

“The problems are mounting daily,” said Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, at a news conference at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration warned about staffing shortages at airports serving Philadelphia, Denver and airspace over a large swath of the Western U.S. that could disrupt flights on Tuesday.

Duffy told reporters that 44% of the flight delays on Sunday, and about 24% of them on Monday, were due to air traffic controller staffing, compared with around 5% of the delays so far this year.